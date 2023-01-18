Read full article on original website
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
KITV.com
Pomp, pageantry, and even protests: Hawaii State Legislature opens
Hawaii's state legislature has opened. First the first time in nearly three years, members of the public were allowed to be a part of it.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go, organizers said Thursday. The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition dedicated to the North Shore’s legendary waterman. Clyde Aikau — the organizer of the contest and brother of Eddie Aikau —...
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
Hawaii reports 1,068 COVID cases, 5 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,068 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
KITV.com
Gov. Josh Green promises progress this legislative session
Calling state lawmakers his friends -- and brothers -- Gov. Josh Green says they're all fighting for the same things to make Hawaii a better place to live. "It may be easy for people to suggest that we would be at odds -- we're not," he said. "We will argue from time to time as family, but argue to make things better."
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing,...
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
2023 State House Republican bill package released
The House Republican Caucus introduced its bill package today for the upcoming 2023 session "Stand for Hawaii."
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,068 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,775. COVID-19 killed fewer people in the US in 2022, but early data suggests it...
americanmilitarynews.com
Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says
A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
KITV.com
Hospital that serves as a lifeline for West Hawaii is requesting $20 million from state lawmakers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (HHSC) went before the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday to talk funding. HHSC is a "safety net" for neighbor island care, which means its hospitals care for patients even if they don't have health insurance or can't afford to pay.
KITV.com
Hawaii Marks 130 Years since the Kingdom's overthrow
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The annual Onipa'a peace march drew in hundreds of students from at least 15 schools on Oahu this year. The annual Onipa'a peace parade commemorated 130 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Though commemoration began at Iolani Palace, it continued into the evening at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid concerns about contamination’s spread, BWS says Navy denied testing ask
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In another feud surrounding the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is seeking to test the Navy’s water wells but the military appears unwilling to allow it. In a one-on-one interview with HNN, BWS Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau expressed his frustration...
KITV.com
Thousands expected to join Onipaa Peace March and gathering in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen's Court is holding its annual Peace March from Mauna Ala Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu Valley to Iolani Palace on Tuesday. The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at around 11 a.m.
Denby Fawcett: Is The Funeral Of Abigail Kawananakoa The Last Hawaiian Royal Burial?
The public ceremony to commemorate the death of “Her late Royal Highness Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa” was announced in full-page ads Wednesday and Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think her funeral is a great honor. Royal funerals are expensive. They rarely happen. It is an opportunity...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lieutenant governor unveils ‘bold, credible’ plan to expand preschool in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveiled the new Ready Keiki initiative on Tuesday, a $200 million public-private partnership to expand preschool services statewide. Luke said that the state plans to build or refurbish more than 400 pre-kindergarten classes over the next decade, including 80 in the next 18...
