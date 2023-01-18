ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Gov. Josh Green promises progress this legislative session

Calling state lawmakers his friends -- and brothers -- Gov. Josh Green says they're all fighting for the same things to make Hawaii a better place to live. "It may be easy for people to suggest that we would be at odds -- we're not," he said. "We will argue from time to time as family, but argue to make things better."
Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing,...
Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says

A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
Hawaii Marks 130 Years since the Kingdom's overthrow

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The annual Onipa'a peace march drew in hundreds of students from at least 15 schools on Oahu this year. The annual Onipa'a peace parade commemorated 130 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Though commemoration began at Iolani Palace, it continued into the evening at...
