Defiance County, OH

Area police reports

The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

Area police reports

State patrol---

Saturday, 6:04 p.m., at milepost 28 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Heather Custer, 48, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.

Saturday, 10:58 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound Defiance County Sheriff's vehicle driven by Benjamin Moser, 43, Defiance, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.

Monday, 1:31 a.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Albert Fackler, 81, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Jan. 12, 2:01 p.m., at CCNO, Solomon Nafziger, 20, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear at pretrial.

Friday, 10:15 a.m., 221 S. Clinton St., Austin Castillo, 28, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County common pleas and released on a bond of personal recognizance.

Friday, 11:43 a.m., at the Marion Multi-County Correctional Facility, Marion, Davey Iiams, 40, Columbus Grove, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile and Probate and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 1:06 p.m., at 200 W. Crawford St., Findlay, Jack Killion, 31, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate and taken from Hancock County Correctional Facility to CCNO.

Tuesday, 9:44 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Christian Klender, 20, Paulding, was served a warrant from Paulding County common pleas and delivered to Paulding County Sheriff.

Defiance police---

Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., at 459 Pontiac Drive, Jasmine Guelde, 24, 459 Pontiac Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 5:43 a.m., on County Road W in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ronald Garber, 54, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Monday, 2:37 p.m., at 3 Bauman Place, Cody Hall, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a protection order violation and cited for possession of drugs. Tara Kidder, 40, Napoleon, was also cited for possession of drugs.

Tuesday, 12:30 a.m., at 416 W. Washington St., Cody Hall, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding sheriff---

Saturday, 9:20 p.m., on Walnut Street, east of Sixth Street in Oakwood, a westbound vehicle driven by Erica Ramsey, 39, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the north side, struck the mailbox at 613 Walnut St., continued through a large village sign, over the driveway at 600 Walnut St. and came to rest in the front lawn of the address.

Sunday, 11:45 a.m., on County Road 171, south of County Road 138 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Travis Eccard, 34, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the west and overturned. Eccard was taken by police to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control and drugs may have been a factor according to the report.

