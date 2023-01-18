ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Henry County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

Kenneth Brown, 36, Toledo, was found guilty by a jury of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. The jury also ruled that a confiscated Ruger firearm is not subject to forfeiture. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be held later.

The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 6-12

William R. Zimmerman, Sidney, was certified as a judge to the Third District of Appeals to a term beginning Feb. 9, 2023. James C. Berger, 32, Defiance, was sentenced to 11 months in jail for violating community control standards. The violations included attempting to cause physical harm to a person in Defiance. He was given credit for 177 days served as of January 9 and he was ordered to pay $1,500 restitution to Heights Guitar, Toledo. Berger was also sentenced to 180 days jail for attempted receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. He was given credit for 70 days served and the sentence was ordered served concurrent to his other cases. Berger was also ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution to the victim. He had been convicted of theft and receiving stolen property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Why it Matters - Ohio's public corruption trial

Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. Lightning strikes nursing home, dozens displaced. Updated: 48 minutes ago. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home...
iheart.com

NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING

A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

OSHP troopers seize over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County last week. OSHP says troopers filed felony drug charges against Aisha Cochran, 45, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 48, both from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $27,450, during a traffic stop.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18

Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Man accused of arson claims he wasn’t read rights

LIMA — A Lima man accused of setting another person on fire during a fight in October is attempting to suppress statements he made to Lima Police. Darrell Bivens, 52, is charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony for the Oct. 21, 2022 incident. The man’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, said during a Friday hearing that Bivens was not properly Mirandized before beginning an interview with Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Monroe County Sheriff Announces New Hires

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced the hiring of three new corrections officers, Officer Worley, Officer Sorrell and Corrections Officer Black. Officer Worley grew up in Erie, and graduated from State Line Christian School. He graduated from Siena Heights University with a bachelors degree majoring in Criminal Justice. Worley formerly worked for ProMedica Hospital as a security officer.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot in east Toledo Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing 8-year-old girl found safe in Cleveland

An 8-year-old girl missing from Liberty Center, Ohio is believed to be in the Cleveland area. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it is concerned for her safety.
The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

