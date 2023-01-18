Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Carper’s Triple-Double, Trojans Defense Leads to Win Over Acorns
Star guard Charlie Carper scored 21 points, hauled in 16 rebounds, and took away 10 steals in the Pe Ell girls basketball team’s 40-17 win over Oakville Thursday night on the road. Carper guided the Trojans offense, while the rest of the team followed her example defensively, holding the...
Chronicle
Riverhawks Slip Past Loggers on the Road
Toledo: Holter 2, Lairson-Young 1, Arceo-Hanson 6, Hill 4, Marcil 6, Stanley 9. Onalaska: Lipsey 6, Haight 2, Talley 4, K. Sandridge 1, B. Sandridge 11, Berg 2. Offense was hard to come by when the Toledo girls basketball team traveled to take on Onalaska on Thursday, but the Riverhawks found just enough in a 28-26 win in Central 2B League play.
Chronicle
Pirates Hold On to Grind Out Win Over Rainier
ADNA — The journey doesn’t matter in basketball, only the destination. The Adna girl’s basketball team didn’t have its best night on defense early, its workhorse down low was kept quiet, and the Pirates’ attempt to seal the game away late went a bit haywire. But getting into the back end of January, the only stat that truly matters is the 51-47 final score in their favor over Rainier on Thursday.
Chronicle
Warriors Win Second League Game in Centralia
Rochester: Rotter 9, A. Rodriguez 12, B. O’Connor 4, Clouse 14, Robbins 4, McAferty 7, Payne 10, E. Rodriguez 8, J. O’Connor 6. Centralia: Sprague 6, Ballard 27, Haines 15, Neurt 2, Yeung 2, Daarud 4. After defeating Centralia earlier this season for its first league victory, the...
Chronicle
T-Birds Blast Bobcats in EvCo Play
Tumwater: L. Brewer 22, Collins 12, Morgan 9, Harroun 6, Oram 5, T. Brewer 4, Malroy 3, Reid 2, Campbell 2, Wilson 2. Led by yet another strong defensive effort, the Tumwater boys basketball team picked up yet another 2A Evergreen Conference win Thursday night at home, 67-23, over Aberdeen.
Chronicle
Cardinals Pick Up First League Win Over ‘Nooks
Kalama: McBride 14, Stariha 1, Truesdell 15, Lucente 8, Schlangen 7. Winlock: Scofield 18, Cline 5, Svenson 6, Sickles 13, Patching 5, Ruiz 9. Picking up a home Central 2B win for the first time this season, the Winlock boys basketball team defeated Kalama Wednesday night, 56-45. The Cardinals fell...
Chronicle
W.F. West Girls Bowlers Win Fourth Straight League Title
The W.F. West girls bowling team completed their fourth straight 2A Evergreen Conference league championship by defeating Aberdeen at Rainier Lanes in Aberdeen Tuesday night. This is the third undefeated league season out of the last four for the Bearcats, who only lost one league match during that stretch. The...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Speed Up, Blow Out Loggers
Onalaska: Rushton 2, Russon 2, C. McGraw 3, Pannkuk 5, Kaden 2, Zandell 2, Lawrence 3, R. McGraw 9. Rainier: Howell 18, Sprouffske 12, Ji. Meldrum 11, Boesch 10, Jo. Meldrum 9, Owen 7, Ja. Meldrum 2, Sheaffer 2, Anderson 2. The Rainier boys basketball only got better the longer...
Chronicle
Tigers Nipped by Bobcats
Centralia: Ballard 21, Vallejo 12, Yeung 8, Sprague 6, Haines 2. Aberdeen: Ainsworth 11, M. Garcia 10, Brooks 10, Miller 9, Ambrogiani 4, Dawson 4. The Centralia boys basketball team came a whisper away from a win but fell by a point on the road Tuesday night, 50-49 to Aberdeen.
Chronicle
Grose’s Game-Winner Sends Tigers Past T-Wolves
NAPAVINE — There was no doubt Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest between 2B No. 8 Napavine and No. 3 Morton-White Pass would come down to the wire. With the game tied at 59-59 and just 6.8 seconds left on the clock, there was no doubt who would take the final shot for the Tigers in a pivotal Central 2B matchup in Napavine.
Chronicle
Riverhawks Upset Mules in Return to Court
Toledo: Arceo-Hansen 8, Hill 6, Marcil 7, Winters 6, Stanley 12, Lairson 8. Wahkiakum: McKinley 9, Abdul-Kariem 3, LeFever 2, Kerstetter 13, Niemeyer 19. After a bit of time off due to illness, injury, and a depleted roster, the Toledo girls basketball team returned to the hardwood with a vengeance, upsetting defending Central 2B League champion Wahkiakum in Cathlamet Tuesday, 47-46.
Chronicle
Tumwater Turns it On to Beat Rochester
Rochester: Brewer 17, Beebe 11, Waltermeyer 9, Larson 8, Sumrok 3, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Gjurasic 2. Tumwater: Stull 9, Andree-Cordell5, Hoover 4, Haury 3, Winter 3, Demers 1. The first half was far from pretty for the Tumwater girls basketball team, but the Thunderbirds found their stride in the second half to come away with a 54-25 win over Rochester on Wednesday.
Chronicle
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
Chronicle
Updated: Amid Lawsuit, YMCA Purchases Remainder of Land From Mineral Lake to Nisqually River
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since first being posted Thursday morning after The Chronicle received a news release from the YMCA. The YMCA of Greater Seattle has purchased 1,600 acres of land abutting its 500 acres on the north shore of Mineral Lake in northeast Lewis County.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory Harold Macomber: 1938-2023
Marvin Harold Macomber passed away quietly Jan. 11, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, in the presence of his wife and children. Harold was born March 4, 1938, to Arthur and Edna Macomber, and grew up on a farm 30 minutes outside of Chehalis, Washington. While attending Chehalis High School, where he was a defensive back on the football team, he met his future bride of 64 years at a Centralia versus Chehalis baseball game.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 19, 2023
• LINDA A. SILER, 70, Onalaska, died Dec. 27 at Prestige Senior Living in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary. • BILL THOMAS ORR, 49, Rochester, died Dec. 7 at home. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary. • DANNY MCGLONE, 53, Chehalis, died Oct. 31...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Gibson: 1931-2023
John Alexander Gibson died on Jan. 10, 2023, in Chehalis at the age of 91. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to John Allister Gibson and Jessie Agnes Betts. The family moved to Renfrew, Ontario where John attended school. He was on the Renfrew High School basketball team that won the provincial championship. John made the winning basket in the final seconds of the game.
Chronicle
Minor Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Street Light in Centralia
Minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision that knocked over a street light at the intersection of East Summa and South Gold streets at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday. One driver had reportedly failed to yield right-of-way to another vehicle, according to the Centralia Police Department. In addition to knocking over the street light, the impact of the collision caused both vehicles’ airbags to deploy.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kenneth Neilson "Peg-Leg": 1948-2022
Kenneth James Neilson swam his last earthly 22 laps the day before leaving for the Pool of the Universe on Nov. 26, 2022. He was born April 3, 1948, to Helena E. Parsons Neilson and Kenneth H. Neilson in Seattle, Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jill Merrily Neilson.
Chronicle
Economic Alliance of Lewis County Takes Control of Discover Lewis County
The Economic Alliance of Lewis County announced Wednesday it is taking over the management and development of the Discovery Lewis County (DLC) program. The program was created by Lewis County. According to the alliance, tourism is vital to Lewis County’s economic picture. The alliance plans to use DLC to continue...
