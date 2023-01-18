Read full article on original website
Riverhawks Slip Past Loggers on the Road
Toledo: Holter 2, Lairson-Young 1, Arceo-Hanson 6, Hill 4, Marcil 6, Stanley 9. Onalaska: Lipsey 6, Haight 2, Talley 4, K. Sandridge 1, B. Sandridge 11, Berg 2. Offense was hard to come by when the Toledo girls basketball team traveled to take on Onalaska on Thursday, but the Riverhawks found just enough in a 28-26 win in Central 2B League play.
Warriors Win Second League Game in Centralia
Rochester: Rotter 9, A. Rodriguez 12, B. O’Connor 4, Clouse 14, Robbins 4, McAferty 7, Payne 10, E. Rodriguez 8, J. O’Connor 6. Centralia: Sprague 6, Ballard 27, Haines 15, Neurt 2, Yeung 2, Daarud 4. After defeating Centralia earlier this season for its first league victory, the...
Tigers Blast Mules in Cathlamet
Napavine: McCoy 19, Kaut 13, Gall 5, O’Neill 7, Schutz 8, Evander 13, Hamilton 4, C. Fay 3. Wahkiakum: McKinley 3, Abdul-Kariem 4, Kerstetter 13, Niemeyer 17. In another dominant defensive display, the 2B No. 2 Napavine girls basketball team defeated defending league champion Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Thursday, 72-37 in Central 2B League play.
T-Birds Blast Bobcats in EvCo Play
Tumwater: L. Brewer 22, Collins 12, Morgan 9, Harroun 6, Oram 5, T. Brewer 4, Malroy 3, Reid 2, Campbell 2, Wilson 2. Led by yet another strong defensive effort, the Tumwater boys basketball team picked up yet another 2A Evergreen Conference win Thursday night at home, 67-23, over Aberdeen.
Pirates Hold On to Grind Out Win Over Rainier
ADNA — The journey doesn’t matter in basketball, only the destination. The Adna girl’s basketball team didn’t have its best night on defense early, its workhorse down low was kept quiet, and the Pirates’ attempt to seal the game away late went a bit haywire. But getting into the back end of January, the only stat that truly matters is the 51-47 final score in their favor over Rainier on Thursday.
Wolves Take Down Highclimbers in Shelton
Black Hills: Nysted 19, Johnson 2, Stallings 7, Shepler 2, Ellison 6, Rongen 9, Campbell 5, Pilon 2. Limiting Shelton to single-digit scoring in each quarter, the Black Hills boys basketball team shut down the Highclimbers in a 52-24 2A Evergreen Conference win Thursday night on the road. The Wolves...
Tumwater Turns it On to Beat Rochester
Rochester: Brewer 17, Beebe 11, Waltermeyer 9, Larson 8, Sumrok 3, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Gjurasic 2. Tumwater: Stull 9, Andree-Cordell5, Hoover 4, Haury 3, Winter 3, Demers 1. The first half was far from pretty for the Tumwater girls basketball team, but the Thunderbirds found their stride in the second half to come away with a 54-25 win over Rochester on Wednesday.
Carper’s Triple-Double, Trojans Defense Leads to Win Over Acorns
Star guard Charlie Carper scored 21 points, hauled in 16 rebounds, and took away 10 steals in the Pe Ell girls basketball team’s 40-17 win over Oakville Thursday night on the road. Carper guided the Trojans offense, while the rest of the team followed her example defensively, holding the...
Cardinals Pick Up First League Win Over ‘Nooks
Kalama: McBride 14, Stariha 1, Truesdell 15, Lucente 8, Schlangen 7. Winlock: Scofield 18, Cline 5, Svenson 6, Sickles 13, Patching 5, Ruiz 9. Picking up a home Central 2B win for the first time this season, the Winlock boys basketball team defeated Kalama Wednesday night, 56-45. The Cardinals fell...
W.F. West Girls Bowlers Win Fourth Straight League Title
The W.F. West girls bowling team completed their fourth straight 2A Evergreen Conference league championship by defeating Aberdeen at Rainier Lanes in Aberdeen Tuesday night. This is the third undefeated league season out of the last four for the Bearcats, who only lost one league match during that stretch. The...
Vikings Dominate in Longview
Mossyrock: P. Torrey 22, Brooks 13, Lovan 8, C. Marshall 7, Barrows 6, Schwartz 5, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 2, France 2. Three Rivers Christian: Poyner 14, Romanillos 12, Fortway 4, McGinley 1. The Mossyrock girls basketball team handled its business in Cowlitz County on Tuesday, beating Three Rivers...
Grose’s Game-Winner Sends Tigers Past T-Wolves
NAPAVINE — There was no doubt Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest between 2B No. 8 Napavine and No. 3 Morton-White Pass would come down to the wire. With the game tied at 59-59 and just 6.8 seconds left on the clock, there was no doubt who would take the final shot for the Tigers in a pivotal Central 2B matchup in Napavine.
Wolves Pick Up Non-League Win over 3A Tornadoes
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Black Hills: McMahon 18, Patti 15, Aybar 10, Williams 6, Klovas 3, Pomeroy 2. In a late season non-league tuneup against a 3A Yelm squad, the Black Hills girls basketball team picked up a win at home, 54-48, holding on after a torrid fourth quarter. The...
Twin City Mat Cats Open Year With Tournament Title
In its first event of 2023, the Twin City Mat Cats won the Thurston County Folkstyle Tournament at Black Hills High School with a total of 210 points, getting past Forks by 18 points. Twin City had 14 individual title winners, 14 runner-ups, and 12 third-place wrestlers over the weekend...
Death Notices: Jan. 19, 2023
• LINDA A. SILER, 70, Onalaska, died Dec. 27 at Prestige Senior Living in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary. • BILL THOMAS ORR, 49, Rochester, died Dec. 7 at home. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary. • DANNY MCGLONE, 53, Chehalis, died Oct. 31...
In Loving Memory Harold Macomber: 1938-2023
Marvin Harold Macomber passed away quietly Jan. 11, 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, in the presence of his wife and children. Harold was born March 4, 1938, to Arthur and Edna Macomber, and grew up on a farm 30 minutes outside of Chehalis, Washington. While attending Chehalis High School, where he was a defensive back on the football team, he met his future bride of 64 years at a Centralia versus Chehalis baseball game.
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
In Loving Memory of John Gibson: 1931-2023
John Alexander Gibson died on Jan. 10, 2023, in Chehalis at the age of 91. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to John Allister Gibson and Jessie Agnes Betts. The family moved to Renfrew, Ontario where John attended school. He was on the Renfrew High School basketball team that won the provincial championship. John made the winning basket in the final seconds of the game.
Updated: Amid Lawsuit, YMCA Purchases Remainder of Land From Mineral Lake to Nisqually River
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since first being posted Thursday morning after The Chronicle received a news release from the YMCA. The YMCA of Greater Seattle has purchased 1,600 acres of land abutting its 500 acres on the north shore of Mineral Lake in northeast Lewis County.
Reward Offered in Nakia Creek Fire Investigation
The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a reward for suspect information in the investigation into the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire. The fire marshal's office is asking the public to review video of a vehicle and the people associated with it to see if they recognize either. The video was taken at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 on a ridge near Larch Mountain, according to a news release. It depicts a light-colored SUV before panning to a plume of smoke rising from the hillside.
