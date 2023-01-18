ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set for this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 35th annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show opens Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event draws hunters and fishermen from all over West Virginia and several surrounding states. The three day attendance typically nears 15,000 people. “This will be our 35th...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Marshall handles business, tops Texas State, 81-73

Andrew Taylor’s basket with 3:46 left broke a 68-all tie and sparked Marshall past Texas State, 81-73, Thursday night in Sun Belt Conference play. The Thundering Herd ended up outscoring the Bobcats, 13-5, from that point and ruined a White Out Night for 3,183 fans in Strahan Arena. Marshall...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Metro News

Balanced effort leads Tug Valley past Mingo Central, 58-46

DELBARTON, W.Va. — Tug Valley received solid point production throughout their lineup to defeat county rival Mingo Central, 58-46 Tuesday evening on Miner Mountain. The Panthers (7-3) closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to build a lead that never dipped below seven points past the midway point of the third quarter.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Metro News

Marshall DC Lance Guidry reportedly headed to Tulane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry has reportedly reached a deal to become the defensive coordinator at Tulane University. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Tuesday morning that Guidry will return to his home state to take over the Green Wave’s defense. Guidry was hired in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Chad Lovejoy files to run for Judge

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Delegate Chad Lovejoy formally announced today he has filed a Precandidacy Registration Form with the West Virginia Secretary of State for the Office of Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. This is a non-partisan Judicial Office covering all of Cabell County and will...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day

LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Lawsuit filed over Paint Creek chemical spill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday against the trucking company responsible for the chemical spill into Paint Creek last year. The driver of the truck, Dennis West, who drove for Gadsden, Gaillard, and West, LLC, was arrested the day of the incident for driving under the influence.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Boy charged with stabbing sister

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A juvenile boy from St. Albans was charged with malicious wounding Wednesday night after stabbing his juvenile sister during a fight. Kanawha County deputies said a hunting-style knife was used. The girl suffered a cut to her leg and was treated at the scene. The boy suffered a head injury in the fight.
SAINT ALBANS, WV

