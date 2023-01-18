Read full article on original website
Metro News
Ripley’s combination of size, shooting allows Vikings to enjoy unbeaten run to start season
RIPLEY, W.Va. — There was no major celebration or massive sense of accomplishment from Ripley’s boys basketball program Tuesday in the aftermath of a 75-47 victory against Point Pleasant. Rather, it was a more business-like approach from Vikings’ head coach Derek Mullins, who had just seen his team...
Metro News
Annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show set for this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 35th annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show opens Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event draws hunters and fishermen from all over West Virginia and several surrounding states. The three day attendance typically nears 15,000 people. “This will be our 35th...
Metro News
Marshall handles business, tops Texas State, 81-73
Andrew Taylor’s basket with 3:46 left broke a 68-all tie and sparked Marshall past Texas State, 81-73, Thursday night in Sun Belt Conference play. The Thundering Herd ended up outscoring the Bobcats, 13-5, from that point and ruined a White Out Night for 3,183 fans in Strahan Arena. Marshall...
Metro News
Balanced effort leads Tug Valley past Mingo Central, 58-46
DELBARTON, W.Va. — Tug Valley received solid point production throughout their lineup to defeat county rival Mingo Central, 58-46 Tuesday evening on Miner Mountain. The Panthers (7-3) closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to build a lead that never dipped below seven points past the midway point of the third quarter.
Metro News
Marshall DC Lance Guidry reportedly headed to Tulane
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry has reportedly reached a deal to become the defensive coordinator at Tulane University. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Tuesday morning that Guidry will return to his home state to take over the Green Wave’s defense. Guidry was hired in...
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Chad Lovejoy files to run for Judge
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Delegate Chad Lovejoy formally announced today he has filed a Precandidacy Registration Form with the West Virginia Secretary of State for the Office of Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. This is a non-partisan Judicial Office covering all of Cabell County and will...
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
Metro News
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
Metro News
Lawsuit filed over Paint Creek chemical spill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday against the trucking company responsible for the chemical spill into Paint Creek last year. The driver of the truck, Dennis West, who drove for Gadsden, Gaillard, and West, LLC, was arrested the day of the incident for driving under the influence.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued. Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the […]
Metro News
With no recycling program, a Kanawha County woman creates her own
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania transplant, living in the Charleston area, was disappointed when she found no recycling program when she moved to Kanawha County two years ago, so she created one on her own. “We’ve saved 7,029 pieces of glass from the landfill since we had our soft...
WTAP
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
Metro News
Boy charged with stabbing sister
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A juvenile boy from St. Albans was charged with malicious wounding Wednesday night after stabbing his juvenile sister during a fight. Kanawha County deputies said a hunting-style knife was used. The girl suffered a cut to her leg and was treated at the scene. The boy suffered a head injury in the fight.
WLWT 5
Attorney: Pike County suspect George 'Billy' Wagner looks forward to taking case to trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The patriarch of the Pike County murder suspects is now gearing up for his own legal fight. George "Billy" Wagner appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, just weeks after his son was sentenced for murdering eight members of the same family back in 2016. The hearing...
