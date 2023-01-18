Tuesday's Scores

RENTON — The Port Angeles Roughriders boys basketball team averages 71 points per game. But yesterday against Sammamish, the Roughriders could only put 43 points on the scoreboard losing to the Red Hawks 51-43. The Roughriders led 21-19 at the half but were outscored 18-8 in the 3rd quarter and with ice cold shooting they never recovered. Parker Nickerson hit for 13 points and Bryant Hoke hit four 3-point shots for 12 points. The Roughriders 7-1 in league play and 9-5 overall will host North Mason tonight at 7 pm.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO