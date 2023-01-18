Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 46, New Plymouth 41
Coeur d’Alene 64, Lewiston 32
Deary 61, Nezperce 38
Declo 45, Wendell 22
Filer 52, Kimberly 49
Glenns Ferry 47, Hansen 33
Gooding 38, Buhl 32
Grangeville 57, Council 46
Idaho City 60, Vision Charter 20
Lake City 72, Post Falls 42
Lakeland 66, Bonners Ferry 37
Lakeside 67, Wallace 33
Lapwai 62, Prairie 29
Mullan 26, Clark Fork 21
Oakley 45, Murtaugh 38
Raft River 84, Castleford 12
Rockland 44, Mackay 34
Rocky Mountain 56, Middleton 44
Sho-Ban 45, N. Gem 25
St. Maries 50, Priest River 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
