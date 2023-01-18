ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 46, New Plymouth 41

Coeur d’Alene 64, Lewiston 32

Deary 61, Nezperce 38

Declo 45, Wendell 22

Filer 52, Kimberly 49

Glenns Ferry 47, Hansen 33

Gooding 38, Buhl 32

Grangeville 57, Council 46

Idaho City 60, Vision Charter 20

Lake City 72, Post Falls 42

Lakeland 66, Bonners Ferry 37

Lakeside 67, Wallace 33

Lapwai 62, Prairie 29

Mullan 26, Clark Fork 21

Oakley 45, Murtaugh 38

Raft River 84, Castleford 12

Rockland 44, Mackay 34

Rocky Mountain 56, Middleton 44

Sho-Ban 45, N. Gem 25

St. Maries 50, Priest River 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

