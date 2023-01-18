ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Timber 57, Columbus 49

Bigfork 74, Eureka 18

Billings Senior 54, Belgrade 51

Browning 64, Shelby 30

Chinook 57, Hays-Lodgepole 28

Drummond 60, Valley Christian 30

Ennis 54, Manhattan Christian 49

Hamilton 73, Corvallis 38

Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 55

Havre 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 52

Lockwood 41, Glendive 26

Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 39

Missoula Loyola 59, Florence 55

Noxon 52, Hot Springs 33

Stevensville 51, East Helena 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Montana State knocks off Montana 67-64

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 23 points as Montana State beat Montana 67-64 on Saturday night. Brown shot 9 for 13 from the floor (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Raequan Battle scored 18 on 7-of-12 shooting. Jubrile Belo added 11 points. Aanen Moody finished with 21 points for the Grizzlies (9-11, 3-5). Brandon Whitney added 17 points and four assists, while Dischon Thomas scored 14. These two teams both play Thursday. Montana State visits Portland State while Montana visits Sacramento State.
BOZEMAN, MT
