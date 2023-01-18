Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Timber 57, Columbus 49
Bigfork 74, Eureka 18
Billings Senior 54, Belgrade 51
Browning 64, Shelby 30
Chinook 57, Hays-Lodgepole 28
Drummond 60, Valley Christian 30
Ennis 54, Manhattan Christian 49
Hamilton 73, Corvallis 38
Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 55
Havre 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 52
Lockwood 41, Glendive 26
Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 39
Missoula Loyola 59, Florence 55
Noxon 52, Hot Springs 33
Stevensville 51, East Helena 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
