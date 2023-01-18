Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 77, Nampa Christian 75
Blackfoot 72, Bonneville 60
Boise 77, Borah 62
Clark Fork 51, Mullan 25
Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 49
Columbia 58, Bishop Kelly 56
Filer 59, Wendell 33
Hillcrest 92, Idaho Falls 51
Homedale 47, Fruitland 33
Jerome 63, Burley 59
Kamiah 53, Clearwater Valley 31
Kellogg 72, Lakeland 62
Kuna 62, Nampa 35
Lake City 75, Post Falls 43
Liberty Charter 49, Rimrock 38
Madison 51, Thunder Ridge 49
Melba 70, Marsing 30
Mountain View 63, Meridian 55
New Plymouth 81, Compass Public Charter School 30
Owyhee 71, Eagle 38
Parma 60, Emmett 48
Payette 47, Weiser 38
Pocatello 61, Highland 42
Ridgevue 72, Caldwell 57
Sandpoint 58, Moscow 52
Shelley 52, Skyline 48
Skyview 58, Vallivue 49
Teton 73, Aberdeen 64
Timberline 51, Capital 49
Timberline-Weippe 61, Highland 26
Victory Charter 70, Gem State Adventist 46
Vision Charter 49, Idaho City 39
Wood River 41, Minico 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
