Idaho State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 77, Nampa Christian 75

Blackfoot 72, Bonneville 60

Boise 77, Borah 62

Clark Fork 51, Mullan 25

Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 49

Columbia 58, Bishop Kelly 56

Filer 59, Wendell 33

Hillcrest 92, Idaho Falls 51

Homedale 47, Fruitland 33

Jerome 63, Burley 59

Kamiah 53, Clearwater Valley 31

Kellogg 72, Lakeland 62

Kuna 62, Nampa 35

Lake City 75, Post Falls 43

Liberty Charter 49, Rimrock 38

Madison 51, Thunder Ridge 49

Melba 70, Marsing 30

Mountain View 63, Meridian 55

New Plymouth 81, Compass Public Charter School 30

Owyhee 71, Eagle 38

Parma 60, Emmett 48

Payette 47, Weiser 38

Pocatello 61, Highland 42

Ridgevue 72, Caldwell 57

Sandpoint 58, Moscow 52

Shelley 52, Skyline 48

Skyview 58, Vallivue 49

Teton 73, Aberdeen 64

Timberline 51, Capital 49

Timberline-Weippe 61, Highland 26

Victory Charter 70, Gem State Adventist 46

Vision Charter 49, Idaho City 39

Wood River 41, Minico 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

