ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia

By By HOWARD FENDRICH - AP Tennis Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhtDK_0kIO5GOB00

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind — and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit — at the Australian Open .

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number on her black skirt while she competes at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field when he collapsed after making a tackle during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, part of that time in critical condition, before being able to go home.

“I definitely wanted to do something,” Pegula said Wednesday after reaching the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

“We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the Sabres were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message were they trying to send. It ended up being kind of the ‘3’ was the symbol,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old who was born in New York and now is based in Florida.

“I just thought it would be cool to put on my outfit here. I thought it would be a fun way to kind of connect with the team and then also just show my support,” she said. “I felt like it was such a global event.”

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open each of the past two years, equaling her best result at any Grand Slam tournament.

She is currently a career-best No. 3 in the rankings — a coincidence that drew some reactions Pegula found amusing.

“I saw someone tweet that: ‘Why would you put your ranking on your skirt?’ I’m, like, ‘No, that’s not why,’” Pegula said with a laugh.

She said she watched the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round on TV before playing her first match in Melbourne. Buffalo's next playoff game is Sunday against the visiting Bengals.

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Player Responds to Angry Dolphins Fans

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Divisional round. It's a game many are looking forward to, since their January 2nd game on Monday Night Football was cancelled due to the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. There has still...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Damar Hamlin At Buffalo Bills Facility Daily During Recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his road to recovery, he has begun spending more time at the team's facility. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin was there "almost daily," visiting on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of what Hamlin...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
The Spun

Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers

Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV Ratings for Dolphins-Bills Game Are Unbelievable

The Buffalo Bills have made the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last three years and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills and Bengals both played close games in the wild card round and you can argue that both teams should have lost their opening playoff games. The Bills had costly turnovers against the Dolphins but had over 400 yards of total offense, which is why they won.
BUFFALO, NY
TMZ.com

Buffalo Bills Get '3' Pendants For Damar Hamlin Ahead Of Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills were surprised with special gifts in honor of Damar Hamlin ahead of their playoff game against the Bengals ... receiving "3" pendants for the entire team. Von Miller -- whose season ended prematurely after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day -- showed off the new jewelry on social media ... and the team is clearly pumped about the gesture.
BUFFALO, NY
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski confirmed he had discussions about signing with the Buffalo Bills last offseason but ultimately elected to retire and stay retired, as he didn’t have the passion for the game anymore. (TMZ) Dolphins. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have work to...
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sizzy Lawton signs with Tennessee

Sizzy Lawton signed with Tennessee as a graduate transfer. The Lady Vols announced Lawton’s signing Friday. She played at Penn from 2019-22, appearing in 47 games and starting 37 contests. Lawton recorded 10 goals, 12 assists and 32 points for the Quakers. Half of Lawton’s goals were game-winners in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy