ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Bazball belief to white-ball ambitions: Crawley determined to be an entertainer

By Cameron Ponsonby
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzyOd_0kIO5A5p00

It's me, Zak, I'm the problem, it's me.

Few players divide opinion in English cricket as much as Zak Crawley . For some he is the symbol of England's old-school-tie network to whom opportunities are handed, not earned. For others he is the high-ceiling, high-potential wunderkind who represents the art, if not the science, of the sport. Einstein might not pick Crawley in his team, but Picasso would.

But while the merits of his Test selection continue to be debated into the night, at teatime, everybody agrees that Crawley has slowly been building a case for white-ball selection, with a stint in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes - his first-foray into the big bad world of overseas T20 leagues - the latest nod to a player with ambitions that stretch beyond the Test game.

"I massively want to get in that T20 and 50-overs side," Crawley tells ESPNcricinfo, with an ODI World Cup looming later in the year. "I've always actually found white-ball probably comes more naturally to me, but the red-ball has always been my priority and has always been my favourite format. It's the most rewarding and, in my eyes, the pinnacle of the sport."

It is hard to pinpoint how startling an admission it is for England's Test opener, who currently isn't in either of the white-ball squads and has played just three ODIs, to admit to being better suited to the format he isn't playing.

On the one hand, it's a comment arguably best kept to himself. We love the honesty Zak, but keep your voice down. On the other, it correlates with the evidence we have seen with our own eyes. Crawley started out, and is still to an extent, as an England player picked on the potential of the player he might be tomorrow. Whereas Hurricanes have picked him on his ability today.

By his own admission, he has "probably done better in white-ball than red-ball" in his career so far and it isn't much of a stretch to argue that had Crawley not been elected as the chosen one of Test cricket three years ago, by now he would've been selected as the deserving one in the white-ball set-up. His T20 record matches up against his World Cup winning peers Harry Brook and Phil Salt . The difference is that whereas the 23-year-old Brook has played 99 T20s and the 26-year-old Salt has played 170, the uncapped Crawley, aged 24, has managed just 51 because of his Test commitments.

"Obviously it's going to be hard to compete with those white-ball guys," Crawley explains of finding the time to commit to white-ball cricket whilst still trying to master the red. "But I don't regret not playing more T20 cricket…because I'm where I want to be in terms of the Test stuff. But I feel like the blend is actually easier than people make out."

Crawley lists off the reasons why he has felt more at ease adapting to white-ball cricket than red, because the emphasis of the former is on free-scoring, fun-centric cricket. And then his train of thought concludes with, "Well, that's the way we play Test cricket now as well, so they've kind of moulded into one."

It is a merging of mindsets that is seeing England finally reap the rewards they have long been hoping for from Crawley in the Test arena, as Crawley is finally managing to tap into the mentality that has allowed him to succeed in white-ball, but has so far held him back in red. Crawley described the summer of 2022 as his "worst ever" and this following on from a 2021 where he averaged 10.81 in Tests.

"You always doubt yourself, but I never doubted their belief in me," he says of the backing from Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. "I was piling more pressure on myself but then in those last couple of Tests of the summer, I kind of thought this is do or die. So I just let it go."

The 2022 summer finished with a free-flowing 69 not out off 57 balls against South Africa which was backed up with 122 off 111 balls against Pakistan .

"I've never really celebrated," Crawley says, reflecting on the moment his ton arrived in Pakistan. "But I was just so happy that day in Rawalpindi and there was a big sense of relief."

Crawley insists that there has never been a moment on the pitch that he hasn't enjoyed playing for England. That even when the runs have been at an all-time low and the press mutterings at an all-time high, "I just think this is so cool. It's the dream and I love it every time."

Off the pitch, however, Crawley is happy to admit that there were times where the hotel walls were closing in as he faced the possibility that the dream could be coming to an end if a score didn't arrive soon.

"Thanks to Baz and Stokesy that's getting easier," he says.

Crawley loves McCullum and McCullum loves him, with Crawley singing freely from the coach's handbook of putting entertainment first.

"I think there's not a lot of use to cricket other than giving people things to watch," he says.

It is an irony of the current England Test squad that in creating an environment that prioritises individualism, fun and freedom, McCullum has created a cult of players who would Tom Daley off the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge if the gaffer even half raised an eyebrow.

Their relationship continues a well established theme. People who have played the game look at Crawley and say, this lad can bat. He can pull 90mph in front of square and he can drive through the covers on the up. It is the frustration and the beauty of a player who can do things the best in the world can't whilst unable to nail the basics. Like a pianist who can play Beethoven but not Baa Baa black sheep.

"I think people can see that I've got talent and you can work with talent," Crawley says. "And I've been fortunate to have the backing of some good players which is obviously so cool. It's just up to me to make it work consistently and turn myself into a top player, which is what I want. And I've shown signs of that."

The signs are exactly what makes Crawley such an engrossing character. Where the highs provided are serene and the lows exciting still. A year ago, Crawley says, he wouldn't have cared what he looked like batting, but now, with a blossoming run of form and a new mindset, the idea that he could be remembered as an entertainer is "massive".

"It's probably my biggest driver," Crawley says of being known as a stylish and at times, dominating player. "I want to be remembered as someone [where people say] 'oh geez, Zak's coming in to bat now, I'm gonna go watch on the TV'. Or you know there was that line that all the bars were empty when Kevin Pietersen was batting. I just thought that was such a cool thing to say about someone when I was growing up and I thought, that's what I want."

"I was inspired by Ricky Ponting and Pietersen, two blokes who absolutely whacked it. You don't really hear many guys talk about the blockers as their heroes."

Crawley stops short of nailing his colours to the mast and declaring the World Cup as his target for the year. There's a lot of water to pass under the bridge before then. But he knows that stints like this one with Hobart Hurricanes will only provide opportunities to advance his case.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working

Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
The Guardian

The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs

Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
BBC

Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford doubles help Whites into round four

Wilfried Gnonto struck twice - including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds - as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round. The Italian international - a summer deadline-day signing from FC Zurich - scissor-kicked a stunning volley into the roof of the net from Rodrigo's precise chipped ball to set the Whites on their way to a fully deserved victory.
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
The Guardian

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
The Independent

Scotland won’t be affected by Gregor Townsend uncertainty, claims former captain

Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.“I can only speak...
chatsports.com

Lewis Hamilton is not currently part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United despite their close friendship and the British F1 star - and lifelong Arsenal fan - seeking to get involved in ownership of sports teams

Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is not currently active in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's move to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe has entered the bidding for United as one of the UK's richest men looks to complete a takeover of the club he supported as a boy. The 70-year-old...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
BBC

It was the reaction we needed - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good. "I said to the boys...
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Liam Williams return boosts Cardiff in Brive

Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Liam Williams returns from a head injury for Cardiff's final group game of the European Challenge Cup at Brive. The game was originally due to...
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy