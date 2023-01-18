Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
MLive.com
Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers
The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
FOX Sports
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller
The Buffalo Sabres honored former star goalie Ryan Miller by retiring his number during a ceremony before the team's game against the New York Islanders
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
MLive.com
Ryan Miller, former Michigan State hockey star, to have No. 30 retired by Buffalo Sabres
It’s Ryan Miller Night in Buffalo. Miller, a former star goaltender for Michigan State, will have his No. 30 retired by the Buffalo Sabres before the game against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Miller, an East Lansing native, will become the eighth player in franchise history to...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
NHL
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
FOX Sports
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Philadelphia for Flyers Matchup
Chicago will begin their first of two away games this weekend. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After winning four of their last five home games, the Blackhawks go on the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers. RECAP. An overtime game-winning...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blackhawks
Playing their third game in four nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (19-19-7) are home on Thursday evening to take on Luke Richardson's Chicago Blackhawks (12-26-4). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. Thursday's game is 2000's Night at the Wells Fargo Center; a commemoration of the...
NHL
Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund
This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes off with another triple-double
Jokic posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over Minnesota. Incredibly, Jokic has rattled off six consecutive triple-double performances, and although his competition during the run has been soft, the feat is impressive nonetheless. Jokic's dime-dropping ability is the key to achieving the milestone, and the All-Star has recorded double-digit assist totals in 21 games this season.
CBS Sports
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
