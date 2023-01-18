Read full article on original website
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
Taeyang and BTS‘ Jimin Amp Up ’Vibe’ With Band-Backed Live Performance Video
Taeyang marked his grand return to music following a six-year break with “Vibe,” an earnest love song that recruits BTS’ Jimin for an extra kick of affection. Settling into the tone of the song even more, Taeyang and Jimin have both teamed up for a cozy live performance video that amps up the record with the help of a six-piece backing band. As Taeyang begins the song on the keyboard, he falls into step with the two percussionists, a pianist, a bassist, and a guitarist. Jimin, meanwhile, catches a vibe from the center of the room, waiting for the signal...
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
Demi Lovato poster banned by advertising regulator for being offensive to Christians
Britain's Advertising Standards Authority has banned a poster promoting Demi Lovato's most recent album for being "likely to cause serious offence to Christians."
Madonna reveals 2023 concert dates for North America, Europe
NEW YORK (AP) - Madonna will "Take a Bow" with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a "Celebration" of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city Live Nation-backed "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick...
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music
Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.
Singer-Songwriter Sia Is Known to Conceal Her Face With Hats and Wigs — but Why?
Following the release of her sixth studio album, 2014's "1000 Forms of Fear," Australian singer-songwriter Sia has become a household name in the music industry thanks to smash hits like "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart." She's accumulated a massive fan base, but surprisingly, very few actually know what she looks like underneath her stylish hats and signature wigs.
Maren Morris Gets Emotional As She Apologizes To ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queen Over “Country Music & Its Relationship With LGBTQ+ Members”
Maren Morris shared a sweet moment with the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race when she apologized to them for the relationship country music has with members of the LGBTQ+ community. The country music star was a guest judge on the MTV competition and was featured in the aftershow Untucked where she had a conversation with the contestants. “Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Morris said in the clip shared on the show’s Instagram page. “I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I...
Madonna to bring global tour to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on August 5
On Tuesday it was announced that the female artist will be taking her “Madonna: The Celebration Tour" to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, August 5. The show is set to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour
Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
Watch the music video for The Weeknd’s ‘Avatar’ song ‘Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’
The Weeknd has released the music video for ‘Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’. The song is lifted from the soundtrack of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released in cinemas last month. The accompanying video, directed by Quentin Deronzier, is...
Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys
Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
The most important audience to Priyanka Chopra is the one right beside her — daughter Malti Marie. As the cover star for British Vogue’s February 2023 issue, the actor, producer, and entrepreneur opened up about motherhood and how nothing could have prepared her for this next role. “It’s...
Max Factor Focuses on ‘Universality’ With Priyanka Chopra Jonas Color Collection
LONDON — It’s a small world for Max Factor, which is focusing on people’s similarities — rather than their differences — with a new, limited-edition capsule of color cosmetics created with brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The collection features lipstick, an eye palette and nail...
Wakefield’s Long Division music festival to end after 12 years
Wakefield music festival Long Division is set to end after 12 years. The festival has previously hosted acts such as Billy Bragg, The Cribs, Asian Dub Foundation and The Fall, often attracting up to 4,000 festivalgoers each year. Long Division has also run an education programme alongside its annual festival, aiming to inspire young people in the West Yorkshire town to get involved in live music.
Getty Images takes AI art creator to court over “millions” of alleged copies
Photo library Getty Images is suing Stability AI, the company behind AI art generator Stable Diffusion, over claims that it has allegedly “unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright.”. The legal proceedings have been filed in London’s High Court of Justice, and in a statement published...
‘Momo’: Michael Ende’s Fantasy Novel Getting Big-Canvas English-Language Adaptation From ‘The Wave’ Producer Rat Pack & ‘How To Be Single’ Director Christian Ditter
EXCLUSIVE: Momo, one of the best-loved works by The Neverending Story scribe Michael Ende, is getting a big-canvas, English-language screen adaption from leading German producer Christian Becker (The Wave, Fuck You, Goethe) and bilingual writer-director Christian Ditter (How To Be Single). The ambitious movie version of Ende’s popular fantasy novel will chart the story of the eponymous Momo, an orphan girl who must do battle with the soulless and otherworldly ‘grey men’ who stealthily take over her city and steal time. Ende’s book has long been considered a critique of consumerism, stress and unfeeling individualism, themes that should strongly resonate in a...
Frank Ocean on Renewed Interest in Albums and Moving Away From Singles After Years of Loosies
More than six years after releasing his latest full-length offering, Frank Ocean might be teasing new music. While sending out announcements for his latest Blonded merch sale, Ocean indicated he’s interested in making a longer piece of work again. In a cryptic statement on the back of a round of posters, Frank referenced the string of loosies he dropped in the fall of 2019, which included the tracks “DHL,” “In My Room,” “Dear April,” and “Cayendo.”
