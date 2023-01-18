Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He would also pick up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the second period. Ever since returning from a torn ACL, Wilson notched his first multi-point game and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Fights to Avoid Sophmore Slump
Lucas Raymond struggled with streaky scoring throughout the first half of 2022-23. As he heats up recently, what can keep him from the dreaded sophomore slump?
Detroit News
Detroit News 2022-23 Red Wings midseason grades
It has felt different, this first half of the season for the Red Wings. There's more of a quiet confidence, which the addition of playoff-tested veterans has brought. The Wings have shown the ability to come back from deficits, showing an admirable determination. Young players have established themselves in the...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to be in net Thursday
Hill is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida in his last start Jan. 12. He's 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Red Wings have lost their last three games, bringing their record down to 18-17-8.
FOX Sports
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jesse Winker: No limitations in camp
Winker (neck, knee) has been working out at the Brewers' spring training complex in Arizona and will not face any restrictions at the start of spring training. Winker is coming back from a minor knee surgery and also an operation on his neck in which he had a herniated disc replaced. The neck injury in particular seemed debilitating, as Winker sunk to a .688 OPS in 2022, but it sounds like he'll head into 2023 with a clean bill of health. The 29-year-old also had a major ballpark upgrade when he was traded from Seattle to Milwaukee over the offseason, giving him a good shot to bounce back this year.
FOX Sports
Burakovsky scores in OT to give Kraken 4-3 win over Devils
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s...
Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
Bucks having to find ways to win at less than full strength
MILWAUKEE (AP) — More than halfway through the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had much of a chance to show how well they can play at full strength. The Bucks’ three biggest stars — two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — have played together in just five of Milwaukee’s 45 games.
NHL
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck selected by fans for 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend. WINNIPEG, January 19, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been selected by the fans to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, which is being hosted by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3-4, 2023.
NHL
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Bounces back in first year with KC
Reid tallied 83 tackles (59 solo), a sack and seven passes defended over 17 games during the 2022 regular season. Reid played every game for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2018 and produced at a reasonable rate, albeit with inconsistent weekly results in the tackles department. While not flashy, Reid has proven to be capable in coverage and a solid tackler through his first five seasons. He's under wraps with Kansas City for the next two seasons, though that could depend on how Reid performs in 2023.
CBS Sports
Detroit Tigers top prospects 2023: Jace Jung leads list, plus the other Wilmer Flores
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
