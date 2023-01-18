ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Water valve break

Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues. While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training to save lives is critical. SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, according to the Rapid City Police Department. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. MT. Officers were in the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Some light snow over the weekend

Stock show dirt day in Rapid City. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Very sunny skies for tomorrow.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A person is dead following an RCPD officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. Thursday when he reportedly pulled a gun during a foot pursuit. The name of the person killed and the officers involved in the shooting has not been released at this time.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD searching for 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very sunny skies for tomorrow

Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. The early evening news on KEVN. Water valve break. Holiday debt.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Stock show dirt day.

A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Another round of snow for some on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
STURGIS, SD

