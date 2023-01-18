Read full article on original website
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
KEVN
More money is approved by the Rapid City Common Council for neighborhood crisis response organizations
More money is approved by the Rapid City Common Council for neighborhood crisis response organizations

The early evening news on KEVN. Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues. While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training to save lives is critical. SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery,...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD : Southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. – MOTORIST ADVISORY: The southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive while crews work to recover a garbage truck that left the roadway. Please find an alternate route for the time being.
KEVN
Water valve break
Water valve break

The early evening news on KEVN. Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues. While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training to save lives is critical. SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, according to the Rapid City Police Department. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. MT. Officers were in the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
KEVN
Some light snow over the weekend
Stock show dirt day in Rapid City. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Very sunny skies for tomorrow.
KEVN
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Sturgis homeowners will now be responsible for maintaining their own right-of-way lands. A service that used to be provided by the city. Now a new ordinance is changing these requirements. The new ordinance will require property owners to do their own upkeep, such as mowing the...
KEVN
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
Stock show dirt day in Rapid City. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Cutting horse. The early evening news on KEVN.
KEVN
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
KEVN
A person is dead following an RCPD officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. Thursday when he reportedly pulled a gun during a foot pursuit. The name of the person killed and the officers involved in the shooting has not been released at this time.
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
KEVN
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
KEVN
Very sunny skies for tomorrow
Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. The early evening news on KEVN. Water valve break. Holiday debt.
KEVN
Stock show dirt day.
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
KEVN
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
KEVN
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
