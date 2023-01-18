Read full article on original website
cvillecountry.com
Proposed new voting precincts introduced to City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On January 17, 2023, revised boundary lines for the nine Charlottesville voting precincts were presented before City Council. The proposal included the retirement of Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall as polling places and introduced Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School as replacements. There will be...
Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
Albemarle Police release ID of Charlottesville man killed in Friday night 29 pedestrian crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on 29 near Rio Road. Police say 53-year old Harry Steven Allen of Charlottesville was among three pedestrians crossing northbound Seminole Trail where the road separates for the grade interchange when two of them were struck.
Florida State Rallies for 77-68 Win at JPJ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – For the second time in three outings, the Virginia women’s basketball team (14-5, 3-5 ACC) lost a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter resulting in a home loss at John Paul Jones Arena. Florida State benefited from poor fourth-quarter shooting by the Cavaliers to rally for a 77-68 victory to improve to 17-4 and 6-2 in ACC play on Thursday night (Jan. 19).
