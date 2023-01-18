ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson City Press

Roundup: UH surprises Unicoi in overtime

University High picked up an impressive win Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball. The Buccaneers took Unicoi County into overtime, and then earned a 65-63 win at Brooks Gym.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Dobyns-Bennett’s McReynolds records third-place state finish

SMYRNA — Among six finalists out of 53 competitors, Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake McReynolds notched a third-place finish on Wednesday in the TSSAA Division I boys state bowling championship. McReynolds was seeded eighth for the single-day tournament held at the Smyrna Bowling Center. He advanced to the finals by posting...
SMYRNA, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs still searching for answers at home

Home has been extremely unkind to the East Tennessee State basketball team, and the Bucs are searching for answers. Southern Conference-leading Samford is coming to Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. Wednesday tip-off, and ETSU is in the midst of a six-game home losing streak, a skid believed to be the longest in modern program history.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dobyns-Bennett shakes off feisty Pioneers

KINGSPORT — David Crockett displayed plenty of fight Tuesday night, but Dobyns-Bennett ultimately showed that the Big 5 Conference boys basketball championship still runs through the Model City — claiming a 74-59 win in an early-season battle for supremacy at the Tribe Athletic Complex. In the girls game,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

D-B vs. Science Hill is one of America’s most decorated hoops rivalries

Twenty-two miles of Interstate 26 separate Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, but the 102-year history of the boys basketball series makes it seem a lot closer. The ancient rivalry might be one of the most historic in the state, if not the nation. The hardwood series is older than the annual gridiron matchup, if only by a few months.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fifth grader wins Johnson City Schools' districtwide spelling bee

On Wednesday, a fifth grader from South Side Elementary School was named the district champion of the Johnson City Schools Spelling Bee, which was held at Liberty Bell Middle School’s Little Theater. In addition to the fact that Johnson City Schools have not held a districtwide spelling bee since...
Johnson City Press

Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert

KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theater on Saturday, Feb. 4...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Roan Mountain Winter Naturalist Rally will take place on Feb. 11.

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 15th Annual Friends of Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists’ Rally will be held at Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s rally features presentations by four naturalists discussing various topics of Roan Mountain animals and plants during the morning and a choice of four different naturalist hikes during the afternoon.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Section of Elk Avenue in Elizabethton closed for utility relocation

ELIZABETHTON — The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue, leading into downtown Elizabethton is now closed for road construction activities. Motorists using Elk Avenue from the west side of Elizabethton and from Johnson City can detour around the construction site by taking Broad Street for a few blocks and then turning right onto Lynn, Sycamore or other streets running north to downtown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan St., during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 20

Jan. 20, 1898: A century ago today, The Comet reported several items regarding area residents. Readers learned that “F. P. Burch made a flying trip to Bristol last week.”. “Isaac Harr spent last Friday in Bristol on legal business.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan honors 2022-23 three teachers, one principal of the year

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Education has announced the district's three 2023 Teachers of the Year and one Principal of the Year. "We applaud each of our honorees and wish to celebrate their educational contributions in our school district," Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a news release.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Henry – UVA Wise graduate program space on legislative wish list

WISE – While the groundwork has been laid for new graduate programs at UVA Wise, the college’s Chancellor says physical space for those programs is a legislative priority. Chancellor Donna Henry said Monday that the college’s first two graduate programs - education and nursing - are nearing approval to start by the fall of 2023 once they clear the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

Johnson City woman turns 107 years old

Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident. Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn

TOMS CREEK – An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor -trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
WISE COUNTY, VA

