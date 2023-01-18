Read full article on original website
Tate’s buzzer-beater sinks Science Hill
For as hard as Science Hill played in Tuesday’s Big 5 boys basketball game against West Ridge, one might have thought the Hilltoppers would win the game.
Roundup: UH surprises Unicoi in overtime
University High picked up an impressive win Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball. The Buccaneers took Unicoi County into overtime, and then earned a 65-63 win at Brooks Gym.
Dobyns-Bennett’s McReynolds records third-place state finish
SMYRNA — Among six finalists out of 53 competitors, Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake McReynolds notched a third-place finish on Wednesday in the TSSAA Division I boys state bowling championship. McReynolds was seeded eighth for the single-day tournament held at the Smyrna Bowling Center. He advanced to the finals by posting...
Bucs still searching for answers at home
Home has been extremely unkind to the East Tennessee State basketball team, and the Bucs are searching for answers. Southern Conference-leading Samford is coming to Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. Wednesday tip-off, and ETSU is in the midst of a six-game home losing streak, a skid believed to be the longest in modern program history.
Dobyns-Bennett shakes off feisty Pioneers
KINGSPORT — David Crockett displayed plenty of fight Tuesday night, but Dobyns-Bennett ultimately showed that the Big 5 Conference boys basketball championship still runs through the Model City — claiming a 74-59 win in an early-season battle for supremacy at the Tribe Athletic Complex. In the girls game,...
D-B vs. Science Hill is one of America’s most decorated hoops rivalries
Twenty-two miles of Interstate 26 separate Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, but the 102-year history of the boys basketball series makes it seem a lot closer. The ancient rivalry might be one of the most historic in the state, if not the nation. The hardwood series is older than the annual gridiron matchup, if only by a few months.
Fifth grader wins Johnson City Schools' districtwide spelling bee
On Wednesday, a fifth grader from South Side Elementary School was named the district champion of the Johnson City Schools Spelling Bee, which was held at Liberty Bell Middle School’s Little Theater. In addition to the fact that Johnson City Schools have not held a districtwide spelling bee since...
Sullivan places one-year moratorium on rezonings close to South Fork of Holston River
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has approved a one-year moratorium on county rezonings within one-fourth mile of the the South Fork of the Holston River. However, the moratorium approval Thursday does not including land around South Holston Lake out of which the South Fork of the Holston flows.
Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theater on Saturday, Feb. 4...
Roan Mountain Winter Naturalist Rally will take place on Feb. 11.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 15th Annual Friends of Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists’ Rally will be held at Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s rally features presentations by four naturalists discussing various topics of Roan Mountain animals and plants during the morning and a choice of four different naturalist hikes during the afternoon.
Section of Elk Avenue in Elizabethton closed for utility relocation
ELIZABETHTON — The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue, leading into downtown Elizabethton is now closed for road construction activities. Motorists using Elk Avenue from the west side of Elizabethton and from Johnson City can detour around the construction site by taking Broad Street for a few blocks and then turning right onto Lynn, Sycamore or other streets running north to downtown.
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan St., during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 20
Jan. 20, 1898: A century ago today, The Comet reported several items regarding area residents. Readers learned that “F. P. Burch made a flying trip to Bristol last week.”. “Isaac Harr spent last Friday in Bristol on legal business.”
Sullivan honors 2022-23 three teachers, one principal of the year
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Education has announced the district's three 2023 Teachers of the Year and one Principal of the Year. "We applaud each of our honorees and wish to celebrate their educational contributions in our school district," Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a news release.
Henry – UVA Wise graduate program space on legislative wish list
WISE – While the groundwork has been laid for new graduate programs at UVA Wise, the college’s Chancellor says physical space for those programs is a legislative priority. Chancellor Donna Henry said Monday that the college’s first two graduate programs - education and nursing - are nearing approval to start by the fall of 2023 once they clear the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
Watch now: Stone Drive Chick-fil-A set to reopen Jan. 26
KINGSPORT — Attention Chick-fil-A fans: Your nearly six-month wait to get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries fix in the Model City may come to an end next week. Sixty-five new service jobs also are on the way.
Johnson City denies rezoning request for proposed coffee shop near Indian Trail Middle School
A request to have a parcel of property across from Indian Trail Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan...
Town of Unicoi sanctions 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is officially on after Thursday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. This year’s strawberry festival will be held on May 20.
Johnson City woman turns 107 years old
Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident. Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.
Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn
TOMS CREEK – An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor -trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
