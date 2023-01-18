Read full article on original website
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2009 the South Dakota Legislature voted to raise the mandatory school attendance age to 18. This week lawmakers are trying to reverse that by introducing Senate Bill 65. In South Dakota, children are required to attend school on a regular basis until the age...
Proposed Change for Drop Out Age
Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
Housing bill stalls in the South Dakota State House
Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards are endorsed by national group
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance recently announced its support of South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards, calling them “excellent” and “among the best in the nation.”. The association commended the proposed standards for being coherent, rigorous, content-based,...
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
Jackley gears up for first legislative session back in AG’s office
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is back on his “old job,” after a four year gap in between. And while the experience from 10 years of prior service has helped guide the way, it has still been a bit of an adjustment for South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer, as he prepares to push a full docket of bills through the state legislature.
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
Noem pushes for investigation into release of Social Security numbers
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Noem urged investigations into the release of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee. Noem pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the apparent violation of federal law, in a letter. She also requested that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Ethics Committee investigate the breach.
Noem misses weekly legislative press conference
PIERRE, S.D. - As speculation mounts that she may run for President in 2024, Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to avoid interacting with members of the local media. Thursday, Noem did not attend the regularly scheduled weekly press conference, after leadership from both political parties spoke. Typically, governors follow up on remarks from Republican and Democratic leaders each Thursday during the legislative session.
Sheahan named Executive Director of SD GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - A former staffer for Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and office is moving over to help run the South Dakota Republican Party. Thursday, newly elected Chairman John Wiik announced that Madison Sheahan would become the state party’s new Executive Director. Sheahan replaces Terin Lucero, who was...
A quiet close to this week; unsettled and chilly next week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Quiet weather is expected today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures. Winds will be light. A fast-moving trough will bring breezy conditions Saturday with a few snow showers in the Hills and Wyoming. A stronger system arrives Sunday night and Monday....
