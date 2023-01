Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Fruita’s girls knock off Palisade, 51-12 and Fruita’s boys beat Palisade, 59-14. Fruita’s boys improve to 12-1 and the girls improve to 10-3.

Palisade’s Boys fall to 8-7 and the girls fall to 5-10.

