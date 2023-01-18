SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes. “I feel great coming in. They recruited me pretty hard and then I got a connection with coach, because we both from the same county and I knew that coming here would help me out and grow a whole lot better,” Keyes said. “First and foremost I want to thank God for leading me to this spot,” he said.

