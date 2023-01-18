Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer puts up pair of clean sheets at West Point
WEST POINT — The New Hope High School boys and girls soccer teams kept clean sheets during Thursday’s road matches at West Point. But the Trojans’ side of the scorebook was anything but empty. Both the boys and girls teams beat the Green Wave by a 7-0 final score.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point’s Corbin Hendricks follows in footsteps of coach, signs with William Carey
WEST POINT — West Point baseball head coach Mitch Bohon had a big smile across his face on Thursday afternoon. Just before the Green Wave held batting practice, the third member of this year’s senior class held his signing day inside the baseball team’s indoor facility, officially signing with a place all too familiar to Bohon.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women use big fourth quarter to overwhelm Auburn for first SEC home win
STARKVILLE — Things got much more tense than Mississippi State fans were expecting at Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday night as Auburn caught fire in the third quarter. Shooting 80 percent from the field, the Tigers took their first lead of the game and just couldn’t miss as the two teams were deadlocked at 47-47 headed to the fourth.
Commercial Dispatch
‘We’re a good basketball team’: Mississippi State men know only option is to ‘stay the course’
STARKVILLE — Just before the Mississippi State men’s basketball team broke up its postgame meeting Tuesday night, head coach Chris Jans offered a reminder to a disappointed but determined group of players. “We’re a good basketball team,” Jans said. “If we can stick together and stay the course,...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men fall in Lyon’s den
BATESVILLE, Ark. — In a game where neither team was able to build a sizable lead, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team came up short Wednesday at Lyon College, 83-79. It was the first time that the Owls (8-9) and Scots (6-7) have met in nearly three seasons, last facing off on Feb. 4, 2020.
WTOK-TV
EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes. “I feel great coming in. They recruited me pretty hard and then I got a connection with coach, because we both from the same county and I knew that coming here would help me out and grow a whole lot better,” Keyes said. “First and foremost I want to thank God for leading me to this spot,” he said.
Commercial Dispatch
Longtime favorite Johnnie Harris returns to the Hump as Mississippi State women look to get back to .500 in SEC
STARKVILLE — Thursday night will have a familiar face in a different place on the sidelines at Humphrey Coliseum. For the first time since the 2019-20 season, former Mississippi State women’s basketball assistant coach Johnnie Harris will be back at the Hump. A fan favorite during her time...
Mississippi State has 15 players enroll in spring semester from football signing class, transfer portal
As the spring semester is underway, Mississippi State has added a large portion of its 2023 signings class as early enrollees with 15 players expected to get a head start and take part in the spring this year. MSU announced these 15 early enrollees on Thursday morning and some of...
Commercial Dispatch
Connor Rogers, Makhi Myles lead Starkville boys over Tupelo in Region 1-6A clash
TUPELO — Makhi Myles found a higher gear in the fourth quarter. That’s when the senior forward scored 10 of his 19 points, propelling No. 1-ranked Starkville past No. 2 Tupelo, 61-52, in an MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 showdown Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 Myles was quiet offensively...
Commercial Dispatch
James “Jimmy” Holloway
James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
After decades along I-65, the future of Alabama's rest stop rocket is uncertain
You don't exactly need the exit number to remember how to find Alabama's Welcome Center, located just over the line from Tennessee.
Stone Country Enterprise
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Commercial Dispatch
Ginny Wheeler
Virginia (Ginny) Wheeler, 89, of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, January. 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Daughter of the late William Arthur. Wallace and Juanita Robinson Wallace and sister to the late William Glenn Wallace. Ginny is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Wheeler, and is survived...
Commercial Dispatch
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Coffee Depot coming to Starkville in March
For me, nothing hits the spot like a fresh cup of coffee and a pastry right out of the oven. The Coffee Depot, a cafe and bakery, will open in March in Starkville at the old BJ’s Family Pharmacy location at 223 S. Jackson St., owner Sarah Morgan Pellum said.
Tornado Watch issued across Memphis area, Mid-South
UPDATE, 8:04 p.m: The Tornado Watch has been extended for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties until 10 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday: Tennessee Mississippi Arkansas Fayette Benton Crittenden Hardeman Coahoma Lee Haywood DeSoto Phillips Shelby Lafayette St. Francis Tipton Marshall Panola Quitman Tate […]
Commercial Dispatch
City of West Point building permits: Jan. 5-18
■ Theresa Chandler; 509 Mayhew St.; gas pressure test; Collier Enterprises, LLC. ■ Johnny and Brenda Boyd; 145 Grove St.; replacement windows; Windows USA. ■ Not Listed; 120 Rogers Road; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Not Listed; 288 Redwine Circle; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Jeff Ellis; 32...
Commercial Dispatch
Elaine Jones
WEST POINT — Elaine Yates Jones, 91, died Jan. 16, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Darian Duckworth officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to services at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0