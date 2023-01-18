ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Commercial Dispatch

MUW men fall in Lyon’s den

BATESVILLE, Ark. — In a game where neither team was able to build a sizable lead, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team came up short Wednesday at Lyon College, 83-79. It was the first time that the Owls (8-9) and Scots (6-7) have met in nearly three seasons, last facing off on Feb. 4, 2020.
BATESVILLE, AR
WTOK-TV

EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes. “I feel great coming in. They recruited me pretty hard and then I got a connection with coach, because we both from the same county and I knew that coming here would help me out and grow a whole lot better,” Keyes said. “First and foremost I want to thank God for leading me to this spot,” he said.
SCOOBA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

James “Jimmy” Holloway

James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Ginny Wheeler

Virginia (Ginny) Wheeler, 89, of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, January. 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Daughter of the late William Arthur. Wallace and Juanita Robinson Wallace and sister to the late William Glenn Wallace. Ginny is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Wheeler, and is survived...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ninth grade could move back to high school next year

STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
STARKVILLE, MS
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WREG

Tornado Watch issued across Memphis area, Mid-South

UPDATE, 8:04 p.m: The Tornado Watch has been extended for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties until 10 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday: Tennessee Mississippi Arkansas Fayette Benton Crittenden Hardeman Coahoma Lee Haywood DeSoto Phillips Shelby Lafayette St. Francis Tipton Marshall Panola Quitman Tate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Commercial Dispatch

City of West Point building permits: Jan. 5-18

■ Theresa Chandler; 509 Mayhew St.; gas pressure test; Collier Enterprises, LLC. ■ Johnny and Brenda Boyd; 145 Grove St.; replacement windows; Windows USA. ■ Not Listed; 120 Rogers Road; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Not Listed; 288 Redwine Circle; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Jeff Ellis; 32...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Elaine Jones

WEST POINT — Elaine Yates Jones, 91, died Jan. 16, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Darian Duckworth officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to services at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS

