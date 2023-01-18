ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?

Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
Egg prices are soaring. Here's how to substitute in cooking, baking.

It's hard not to notice the eye-popping prices of eggs these days. While we've seen some food costs come down, these cooking staples have remained stubbornly high at the supermarket. (A dozen eggs at my farmers market costs less than the going rate at the grocery store, so check in with your local vendors, if you can.) From November 2021 to November 2022, egg prices increased almost 50 percent.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Why are eggs so expensive?

Inflation 2023: Why are eggs so expensive? Why are eggs so expensive 2023? Is there an egg shortage? Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are brown eggs more expensive than white eggs? Why are white eggs cheaper than brown eggs? What’s the difference between brown eggs and white eggs?
Ty D.

California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply

Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
