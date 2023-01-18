Read full article on original website
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
fourfourtwo.com
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea have Graham Potter's replacement lined up: report
Chelsea have found the man they want to replace Graham Potter. That's according to a report that suggests that Blues boss Potter is teetering on the brink, as the west Londoners sit 10th with seven defeats in the Premier League this term. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
Watch: 36-year-old Edin Dzeko rolls back the years as Inter smash Milan in Italian Super Cup
The former Manchester City striker was born before the first Top Gun film came out
Barcelona president Joan Laporta asks for Ronaldinho's son to be given more time to impress on trial
Ronaldinho's son Joao de Assis Moreira has been seeking to secure a contract at Barcelona, with his trial at the club likely to be extended due to the support of club president Joan Laporta.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller
RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Yardbarker
Moratti on Supercoppa: Inter Milan superior mentally and physically to AC Milan
Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti says they were far too strong for AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana. Inter won the Supercoppa in Riyadh 3-0 on Wednesday. Moratti said, "Inter dominated the match and there was a big gap between the two teams on the field. Both as regards the quality of the game and for enthusiasm and liveliness.
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan: Transfer Tips & Rumours for January 2023
2022 proved yet another great year for Inter Milan. These giants of Italian football haven’t fallen out of the top levels of football since the team formed way back in 1908. Going into 2023, expect more great things from Inter. How well will they perform? A lot of that hinges on where the team roster stands by the end of the winter transfer window.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
Yardbarker
Chiesa’s Back! All the takeaways from Juve’s Cup win over Monza – (Opinion)
In late-October, Federico Chiesa made his return to the pitch following an injury nightmare which lasted for almost ten long months. Since then, the 25-year-old had displayed some flashes of brilliance here and there along with a couple of assists, but something remained lacking – a certain statement, if you will.
