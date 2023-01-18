ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest

NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
VERNON, VT
WTNH

Connecticut group pushes for earned income tax credit for those in poverty

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The statewide coalition Recovery for All called on the Connecticut legislature Thursday to adopt the Equity Agenda, which includes a permanent, earned income tax credit for those in poverty. The group is made up of community activists and lawmakers. During a press conference Thursday, the coalition asked Gov. Ned Lamont to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Lands as Worst State in U.S. to Start a Business, Minus Alaska

Listen to this article in the author's voice below. When you live in Connecticut there are certain truths you come to accept. The taxes are bad, the traffic is worse and everyone complains about everything. If you can handle all of that, you may be tall enough to ride the Nutmeg coaster. There is another new distinction, Connecticut is terrible for small business, at least according to a new study.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?

Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westhavenvoice.com

Changes in tax laws may affect your return

Ed. Note – In the coming weeks, city residents will begin the winter chore of preparing their taxes for 2022. As with any other year, changes in the tax code were made that taxpayers should be aware of when doing the forms. Local tax preparer Bill Conlan has written this compendium of changes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy