Lamont Proposes $60 Million Tax Cut for Businesses, Republicans Welcome Support
HARTFORD – Pledging to leverage Connecticut’s projected budget surplus into “sustainable” tax cuts in his upcoming budget proposal, Gov. Ned Lamont put forward a plan on Wednesday to restore a tax credit his administration said would save about 123,000 mostly small businesses about $60 million a year in state taxes.
Republicans Call for Shifting Renewable Costs From Consumer Bills to State Budget
HARTFORD – Republicans called for moving renewable energy costs out of customer’s bills and into the state budget as a key piece of their proposal to attempt to lower Connecticut’s high energy costs. While Republicans and Democrats both said it was essential to work together to find...
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
Connecticut group pushes for earned income tax credit for those in poverty
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The statewide coalition Recovery for All called on the Connecticut legislature Thursday to adopt the Equity Agenda, which includes a permanent, earned income tax credit for those in poverty. The group is made up of community activists and lawmakers. During a press conference Thursday, the coalition asked Gov. Ned Lamont to […]
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
UI unveils immediate financial relief measures to help Connecticut customers with rising energy costs
United Illuminating unveiled a plan that provides some financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
Connecticut Lands as Worst State in U.S. to Start a Business, Minus Alaska
Listen to this article in the author's voice below. When you live in Connecticut there are certain truths you come to accept. The taxes are bad, the traffic is worse and everyone complains about everything. If you can handle all of that, you may be tall enough to ride the Nutmeg coaster. There is another new distinction, Connecticut is terrible for small business, at least according to a new study.
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Access to healthcare denied: How immigrants in Connecticut are suffering and the public health risk this represents
HARTFORD, CT. - Immigrants have a long history of contributing to the growth and vibrancy of our great nation. They bring fresh perspectives, new languages, and an inherent desire for a better life for their families and future generations.
Even with gas tax holiday, CT’s transportation coffers are flush
CT Republicans want tax cuts, but labor and business say the sluggish highway building program threatens the state's economic future.
Date set for special elections to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) set a date for special elections to fill three open seats in the Connecticut House of Representatives.
Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?
Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
Changes in tax laws may affect your return
Ed. Note – In the coming weeks, city residents will begin the winter chore of preparing their taxes for 2022. As with any other year, changes in the tax code were made that taxpayers should be aware of when doing the forms. Local tax preparer Bill Conlan has written this compendium of changes.
Federal lawsuit filed against DEEP Commissioner Dykes over handguns in state parks
A lawsuit opposing Connecticut's restrictions on carrying handguns in state parks has been filed in federal court. The post Federal lawsuit filed against DEEP Commissioner Dykes over handguns in state parks appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut lawmakers, poison control officials warn of risks edibles pose to children
Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut, state lawmakers and poison control officials are warning parents about the dangers edibles pose to children.
