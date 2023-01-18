Paul Reed - 2 De’Anthony Melton - 1 Making their lone pitstop of the season in Portland, the Philadelphia 76ers ventured into Moda Center looking for a fourth straight win on this five-game road trip. After jumping out to a 57-34 halftime lead, the Sixers held off the Blazers’ late charge with timely stops and fast-break buckets for a 105-95 victory. Joel Embiid scored 32 points, to go along with nine boards, three blocks, two assists and one steal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO