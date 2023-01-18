Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Danielle Collins left 'a little embarrassed' after mistakenly celebrating victory too early in tiebreak at Australian Open
We've all been there. You're in the midst of competition and in the furor of battle, you lose track of the moment and score of the match.
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
Americans Gauff, Pegula into 4th round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — American title favorites Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff had convincing third-round wins on Friday at the Australian Open. The third-seeded Pegula, a quarterfinalist the past two years at Melbourne Park, needed 65 minutes for a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Marta Kostyuk. Seventh-seeded Gauff beat Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 16.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
wtatennis.com
Aussie Open Day 5 by the numbers: Reigning Slam champions to meet
Third-round action got under way on Day 5 of the Australian Open. Here are the key numbers and statistics as the second week of the tournament began to take shape. 2 - Years since two reigning Grand Slam champions faced off on tour. Roland Garros and US Open winner Iga Swiatek defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-0, 6-1 to set up a fourth-round match against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who advanced 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 past last year's runner-up Danielle Collins.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Tennis-Nadal's exit opens up Grand Slam window of opportunity for Djokovic
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic is already back in the good books at the Australian Open after a perfect start to his campaign and will be fancying his chances of equalling Rafa Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam wins at a major where he has ruled with an iron fist.
Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. Daniil Medvedev is out of the after the 22-year-old American Sebastian Korda produced the performance of his career to defeat last year’s runner-up in straight sets. Korda balanced a controlled and aggressive game from the baseline with dashes of serve-and-volley to defeat Medvedev 7-6 6-3 7-6. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won...
Tennis-Hamstrung Djokovic, exhausted Murray look to soldier on at Australian Open
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a 10th Australian Open crown could be in jeopardy due to a hamstring injury that has kept the 21-times Grand Slam winner away from practice sessions as he races to recover in time to play Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.
Tennis-Ruud defends warm-up tour with Nadal after early Australian Open exit
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Casper Ruud defended his decision to play exhibition matches against Rafa Nadal in South America ahead of the Australian Open but said it may not have been the ideal preparation after the top two seeds crashed out following second-round defeats.
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
Comments / 0