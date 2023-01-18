ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Americans Gauff, Pegula into 4th round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — American title favorites Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff had convincing third-round wins on Friday at the Australian Open. The third-seeded Pegula, a quarterfinalist the past two years at Melbourne Park, needed 65 minutes for a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Marta Kostyuk. Seventh-seeded Gauff beat Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 16.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Aussie Open Day 5 by the numbers: Reigning Slam champions to meet

Third-round action got under way on Day 5 of the Australian Open. Here are the key numbers and statistics as the second week of the tournament began to take shape. 2 - Years since two reigning Grand Slam champions faced off on tour. Roland Garros and US Open winner Iga Swiatek defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-0, 6-1 to set up a fourth-round match against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who advanced 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 past last year's runner-up Danielle Collins.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. Daniil Medvedev is out of the after the 22-year-old American Sebastian Korda produced the performance of his career to defeat last year’s runner-up in straight sets. Korda balanced a controlled and aggressive game from the baseline with dashes of serve-and-volley to defeat Medvedev 7-6 6-3 7-6. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won...
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.

