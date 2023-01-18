ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who pulled gun shot to death by Seal Beach police

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police statement said.
California bill calls for revenue sharing in college sports

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses. The College Athlete Protection Act is...
Motorcycle gang member gets 10 years for killing policeman

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A member of the Mongols motorcycle gang who shot and killed a Pomona police officer in 2014 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. David Martinez, 44, was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter for the October 2014 slaying of Shaun Diamond. Diamond, 45, was a...
