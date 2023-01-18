Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
US News and World Report
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) -The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the power...
Eritrea troops leave historic Tigray city as US hails 'withdrawal'
Eritrean troops have left the ancient city of Axum in Tigray but remain in two other towns in the war-stricken Ethiopian region, local residents said Sunday, as the United States hailed a pullout seen as key to a landmark peace deal. But locals said some troops remained on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Brazil and Argentina to Begin Preparations for Common Currency - FT
(Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the "sur" (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, FT reported citing officials.
US News and World Report
Who Is Barry Silbert, the Head of Genesis-Owner DCG?
(Reuters) - As an investment banker, Barry Silbert worked on some of the highest-profile corporate failures. Now, as founder of venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, parent of troubled crypto firm Genesis, he is grappling with problems closer to home. Silbert, 46, cut his teeth on bankruptcies including Enron's and...
US News and World Report
ECB Set to Raise Rates by 50 Bp in Feb and March, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It's Time to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
US News and World Report
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
US News and World Report
Hundreds Evacuated as Blaze Erupts in Slum Next to Seoul's Posh Gangnam District
SEOUL (Reuters) - Fire swept through part of a shanty town in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, destroying 60 homes, many constructed from cardboard and wood, and forcing the evacuation of around 500 people. Emergency services took five hours to put out the blaze, which erupted before daybreak...
US News and World Report
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
Comments / 0