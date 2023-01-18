ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Donald Trump wasn’t named in the will of ex-wife Ivana Trump , who died last year at the age of 73 , and Jimmy Kimmel took notice.

She reportedly left $1 million to the nanny who helped raise their three children: Eric , Don Jr . and Ivanka Trump . Or, as Kimmel described them, “one of whom eats paste, one who sniffs it, and another who married it.”

Kimmel said the ex-president’s late former wife reportedly left behind an estate worth $34 million .

“You know Trump is gonna pull a ‘ Mrs. Doubtfire ’ and try to get that money, too” he joked. “I’d love to see his will. I bet he’s having his money buried with him. I would bet anything.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

drew pedersen
2d ago

I bet Trump has already made arrangements to have his gravestone say "BEST PRESIDENCY EVER!" That man-child never misses an opportunity to pat himself on the back!

Blanche
2d ago

I can't stand this pathetic man....I never did like him even long before his was placed in the white house.....I could always see an ora of evil that surrounded him at all times....it's hard to explain,. but I've seen it and felt it at all times with him...very evil man.

Crazy Horse Rhodes
2d ago

I wonder if they're going to put a mirror in trump's coafen so he can look at himself? and his load of money packed around him? trump for prison Now!

