Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will

Donald Trump wasn’t named in the will of ex-wife Ivana Trump , who died last year at the age of 73 , and Jimmy Kimmel took notice.

She reportedly left $1 million to the nanny who helped raise their three children: Eric , Don Jr . and Ivanka Trump . Or, as Kimmel described them, “one of whom eats paste, one who sniffs it, and another who married it.”

Kimmel said the ex-president’s late former wife reportedly left behind an estate worth $34 million .

“You know Trump is gonna pull a ‘ Mrs. Doubtfire ’ and try to get that money, too” he joked. “I’d love to see his will. I bet he’s having his money buried with him. I would bet anything.”

