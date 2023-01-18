ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Sad but powerful reunion for victims held 34 years after Stockton schoolyard massacre

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEbMR_0kINxy7500

Stockton community comes together 34 years after schoolyard massacre 02:26

STOCKTON – In times of trauma, a community comes together. That's what Stockton has shown time and again.

On Tuesday, they stood united in song remembering a painful day that many shared together more than three decades ago.

"I had nightmare after nightmare. My parents told me I was screaming at night," said Elizabeth Pha, a former student at Cleveland Elementary School.

Elizabeth Pha and Jake Sar were only 8 years old when five fellow students were shot and killed at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton on January 17, 1989. Thirty others, including teachers, were hurt. Now, 34 years to the day, they still remember what happened in vivid detail.

"I was just running, running for that door for dear life. And when I got through that door, I just seen (sic) blood stains in the hallway and the teacher was just taking us and locking us up in the classroom," said Sar.

The community holds a memorial every year, but this is the first time Sar and Pha attended one. It was truly fitting that the community gathered at the Children's Museum of Stockton, inspired by Janet Geng, one of the teachers wounded in the school shooting.

Now, Sar wanted to let his teacher Judy Weldon know he was alright.

"It's like a tattoo on your heart. It doesn't go away. It stays there and it reminds you of a certain time," said retired teacher Judy Weldon.

Weldon, now a community activist, fights to end gun violence.

"We cannot sit by the sidelines. So it's up to us, and here we are well into retirement and we are working hard to reduce gun violence," she said.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said they use data to point police where violence is likely to happen, but he said the community and events like this are key so a community can come together and protect their own.

"Little kids getting killed in school, there's just no place in the world for that. It's just very sad," said Sar.

Chief McFadden said his department has worked to get hundreds of illegal guns off the streets and they're working across jurisdictions with other local law enforcement agencies to do the same.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smithmountainlake.com

Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) -- A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Accused Stockton Serial Killer appears in court, victims remembered by families

STOCKTON -- The accused Stockton Serial Killer appeared in a San Joaquin County courtroom Tuesday in a hearing that lasted all of 15 minutes, never turning to acknowledge the family members of victims, prosecutors say, Wesley Brownlee shot and killed. The hearing was for a motion to quash the subpoena as well as further arraignment for the amended complaint two, which charges Brownlee with three murders and one attempted murder. Prosecutors requested a subpoena related to Brownlee's educational history, dating back to his time in elementary school. They also requested employment documents, according to Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua, that includes GPS and...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year

DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
DUBLIN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old

(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
TRACY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
PITTSBURG, CA
ABC10

Oakdale Police officer arrested in domestic violence investigation

OAKDALE, Calif. — An officer with the Oakdale Police Department, suspected in an ongoing domestic violence investigation, was arrested Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Stewart was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, and domestic abuse. Investigators say evidence shows Stewart committing multiple felony crimes against his former spouse.
OAKDALE, CA
FOX40

Police arrest man suspected of robbing McClatchy High School students

(KTXL) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday who is suspected of robbing students near McClatchy High School on Dec. 19, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that they identified Keavie Letoria Young Jr, 18, as one of the suspects and “obtained a felony arrest warrant for him.” In December, McClatchy Principal Andrea […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
SONORA, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested

MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night. Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her. Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident. Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away. Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. 
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
127K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy