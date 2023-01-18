ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan honored by city ahead of anniversary of death

By Elizabeth Klinge
 2 days ago

Fallen Officer Ty Lenehan honored in Elk Grove 01:48

ELK GROVE — Next Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan's death in the line of duty. On Tuesday night, city leaders held a ceremony remembering Lenehan and announced a permanent memorial in his honor.

Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to pay tribute to Lenehan.

"He was truly an amazing individual who touched many many lives," said Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann.

Lenehan was riding his police motorcycle to work last January when he was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 who is accused of being under the influence.

Now, the City of Elk Grove is unveiling a trio of lasting tributes to the fallen officer.

"We're one year later and we're trying to honor Ty," said Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis.

A new freeway sign will be placed along Highway 99 in Elk Grove as a memorial to Lenehan, and the city is placing a veterans banner at its civic center commemorating Lenehan's service in the Air Force.

"We want to show respect and contribution and a permanent reminder of his life and his sacrifice," Behrmann said.

The police department building will also now be known as the Lenehan Public Safety Center.

"You will see Ty's name in perpetuity," Davis said. "It will never go away."

Chief Davis said it's a way to always remember the city's first and only officer killed in the line of duty.

"Every time I see the sign, I'm going to think of his smile, think about the sacrifices he made for our city, for our community, for our profession," he said.

The suspect, Jermain Walton, remains behind bars awaiting trial on a murder charge since he had a previous conviction for DUI several years before this crash.

