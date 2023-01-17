Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
What Minnesota can learn from legalization in other states
The marijuana bill making its way through the Legislature is in many ways a uniquely Minnesotan approach to legalization. But the experience of other states looms large in the debate, with both supporters and opponents citing outcomes elsewhere as evidence in favor of their position. With nearly a decade of...
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
The science behind Minnesota's Iron Range
When you think of World War II, geology doesn’t leap to mind. But consider this: During World War II, Northern Minnesota produced, by some estimates, 75 percent of the iron used in the war effort. This was the iron that went to steel plants, and the steel that went...
4 Very Minnesota Things of Which We Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
mprnews.org
What a hoot! Houston, Minn., is a national hot spot for studying owls
Minnesota is home to a number of owl species, including the barred, screech and great horned owls. What you might not know is that Minnesota is home to the only center in North America dedicated to their study. Minnesota Now host Cathy Wurzer talked with Karla Bloem, executive director of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
mprnews.org
4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities
We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
mprnews.org
Heavy snow approaches southern MN; tough Twin Cities commute Thursday
All systems are go for the next significant winter storm in Minnesota. This system will focus the heaviest snowfall across southern Minnesota. Here are some key forecast points on our inbound storm system:. A winter storm warning covers most of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory includes...
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers
The right-wing Trumpists who said the 2020 election was rigged and sought to take control of election administration across the country — including here in Minnesota — received unending attention before the midterms. They were shadowed, however, by a Democratic-affiliated opposition coalition — backed by secret donors — who were working quietly to counteract the election deniers. The post Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Bill requiring carbon-free electricity in Minnesota by 2040 passes first committee
A bill that would speed up Minnesota’s transition to clean electricity cleared its first committee hurdle at the state Capitol on Wednesday. It would require the state’s utilities to use only carbon-free sources to generate electricity by 2040. The House climate and energy committee approved the bill along...
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota districts phasing out Online School options
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
165 Horses Exposed to EHM in Minnesota
An 8-year-old grade pony gelding in Dakota County, Minnesota, tested positive for EHM on January 13 after developing clinical signs, including ataxia and urinary incontinence, on January 10. The pony is now recovering, but 165 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
