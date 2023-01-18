ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Longtime Hawaiʻi politician Ron Menor dies at 67

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mixA_0kINxD4I00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green has released a statement confirming that longtime politician, Ron Menor, has died at the of 67 of an unexpected medical emergency.

“Late this afternoon, we were informed by Pat Menor, wife of Ron Menor, that our dear friend and former colleague passed away suddenly on Monday from an unexpected medical emergency. Jaime and I send our love to Patty and the Menor ‘ohana,” said Green.

“We remember fondly Ron’s passionate service to the people of the Hawai’i over the many years he served in the Legislature and on the Honolulu City Council. Understandably, the Menor family has asked for privacy in light of the sudden passing of their husband and father,” added Green.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Details of the celebration of life for former Senator/Councilman Menor will be made available when arrangements have been finalized,” explained Green.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Modern voices speak on historical pasts at this year's ʻOnipaʻa march

Native Hawaiians and supporters commemorated the 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom with a march through downtown Honolulu on Tuesday. Some waved Hawaiian flags and others wore black as a sign of mourning for the loss of their kingdom. Kenji Cataldo, 26, said the event is a...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole

—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii dancers land dream job performing in 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas

Two Honolulu dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas. In July, Cirque held a mass audition for all of its shows. Kent Shinomae, 31, and Christianne Moss, 23, of Honolulu were two of four people to get the job for "MJ ONE," out dancing about 800 people. They were also the only two dancers to land full-year contracts.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says

A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Wait, which Paris?

The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. Mr. Ida teaches math at Kalani High School, helping students grasp concepts in AP Calculus. State Rep. Scott Saiki discusses priorities in new legislative session. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy