Longtime Hawaiʻi politician Ron Menor dies at 67

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green has released a statement confirming that longtime politician, Ron Menor, has died at the of 67 of an unexpected medical emergency.

“Late this afternoon, we were informed by Pat Menor, wife of Ron Menor, that our dear friend and former colleague passed away suddenly on Monday from an unexpected medical emergency. Jaime and I send our love to Patty and the Menor ‘ohana,” said Green.

“We remember fondly Ron’s passionate service to the people of the Hawai’i over the many years he served in the Legislature and on the Honolulu City Council. Understandably, the Menor family has asked for privacy in light of the sudden passing of their husband and father,” added Green.

“Details of the celebration of life for former Senator/Councilman Menor will be made available when arrangements have been finalized,” explained Green.