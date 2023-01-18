Read full article on original website
WCJB
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
WCJB
Gainesville officials invite residents on guided walks to inform about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville transportation officials are inviting residents to participate in a series of guided walks meant to share information about plans to redesign parts of the city. City officials say the plans are focused on increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety. The city is hosting corridor walks on...
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
WCJB
Mayor Ward reverses course, Gainesville Commission pay raise moving forward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite public outcry and a repeal motion, most Gainesville city commissioners and the mayor want to nearly double their salary. At Thursday’s city meeting, the commission voted to continue to move forward with an ordinance voted on in December to set a pay scale similar to that of county commissioners. This comes after newly elected commissioner Ed Book motioned to repeal the ordinance. It was seconded by Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker but got no other “yes” votes from commissioners or the mayor.
WCJB
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
WCJB
Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WCJB
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
WCJB
Columbia County Commission meets to discuss how animal control services will be run
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will discuss how to run animal control services after the sheriffs’ office backed out of taking responsibility. The sheriff’s office submitted a letter stating they won’t be accepting the responsibility of the animal control services. The commission is recommended...
WCJB
New city manager may come to Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Hawthorne may get a new city manager next week. The city commission has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to interview four finalists for the job. They include current interim manager John Martin as well as former Pahokee City Manager Chandler Williamson, Ashley...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss pay raise approved by previous commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a meeting to discuss the pay raise approved by the previous city commission on Thursday. In a four to one vote, the previous Gainesville Commission decided to almost double the commissioners salaries. In a letter to the mayor and other commissioners,...
WCJB
Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
WCJB
Columbia County commission discusses animal control as sheriff’s office won’t accept additional responsibilities
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The responsibility for who will be in charge of animal control in Columbia County has changed hands again. River Dana was at the commissioner meeting and said she tried to call for animal control for a dog. “It was Sunday morning at 5am and there...
WCJB
Company donates emergency contraception pills to Grace Healthcare Services in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit helping homeless people in North Central Florida is receiving hundreds of emergency contraception pills from a pharmaceutical company as part of a nationwide donation. Julie, a healthcare company based in New York, is donating 300 emergency contraception pills, commonly known as morning-after pills, to...
WCJB
One business is helping claustrophobic patients with MRIs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you deal with claustrophobia and need an MRI there’s an option to get in and out faster here in north central Florida. Gainesville High Field MRI offers shorter scan times compared to options like an open MRI, which is another popular choice for claustrophobic patients.
riverbendnews.org
Kinetic cuts ribbon on fiber optic project
On Thursday, Jan. 12, Kinetic by Windstream officially cut the ribbon on their fiber optic project in Hamilton County. Kinetic was joined by the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners and Clerk of Court Greg Godwin. Before the ribbon cutting, former commissioner and Kinetic employee Josh Smith took a moment to say a few words, as he has been spearheading the project.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WCJB
Williston holds town hall to discuss plans for abandoned middle school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Williston city officials are discussing a plan to use the land on which abandoned Williston Middle School sits. The City of Williston hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to allow the community to give input about what they would like to see done with the land.
Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama
A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
WCJB
State released graduation numbers for 2022, Newberry High led large area public schools with 98.5%
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Valedictorian of high schools in North Central Florida is Newberry High. State numbers released Tuesday show that Newberry led large area public schools with a graduation rate of 98.5% in 2022. Among smaller schools, Belmont Academy and Cedar Key High School graduated 100% of their...
