WCJB
State released graduation numbers for 2022, Newberry High led large area public schools with 98.5%
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Valedictorian of high schools in North Central Florida is Newberry High. State numbers released Tuesday show that Newberry led large area public schools with a graduation rate of 98.5% in 2022. Among smaller schools, Belmont Academy and Cedar Key High School graduated 100% of their...
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WCJB
Williston holds town hall to discuss plans for abandoned middle school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Williston city officials are discussing a plan to use the land on which abandoned Williston Middle School sits. The City of Williston hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to allow the community to give input about what they would like to see done with the land.
WCJB
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
WCJB
Mayor Ward reverses course, Gainesville Commission pay raise moving forward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite public outcry and a repeal motion, most Gainesville city commissioners and the mayor want to nearly double their salary. At Thursday’s city meeting, the commission voted to continue to move forward with an ordinance voted on in December to set a pay scale similar to that of county commissioners. This comes after newly elected commissioner Ed Book motioned to repeal the ordinance. It was seconded by Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker but got no other “yes” votes from commissioners or the mayor.
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
WCJB
Gainesville officials invite residents on guided walks to inform about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville transportation officials are inviting residents to participate in a series of guided walks meant to share information about plans to redesign parts of the city. City officials say the plans are focused on increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety. The city is hosting corridor walks on...
leesburg-news.com
Parents called to pick up children after consuming THC gummies at Carver Middle School
Parents of several students were called to pick up their children after they consumed THC gummies at Carver Middle School in Leesburg. A 13-year-old student was detained by the school resource deputy on Friday after the student was found with THC gummies in his possession. An assistant principal had spoken...
WCJB
Williston City Council meets to discuss the old middle school property
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council will hold a meeting to discuss the old middle school property on Tuesday. Members of the council want the public’s input of what to do with the property. There was talk of possible annexation of the old middle school for development...
WCJB
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside is ending birthing services at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital starting March 19. Maternity care will continue to be provided at the Southside and Clay County campuses. The medical giant said that it will continue to meet the broader needs to the community by concentrating obstetrical and neonatal services at the two hospitals.
WCJB
One business is helping claustrophobic patients with MRIs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you deal with claustrophobia and need an MRI there’s an option to get in and out faster here in north central Florida. Gainesville High Field MRI offers shorter scan times compared to options like an open MRI, which is another popular choice for claustrophobic patients.
WCJB
Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday. The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry. The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or...
WCJB
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
University of Florida recommends students, faculty stop using TikTok
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is strongly recommending students and faculty stop using the popular social media app TikTok. The university sent out a letter explaining there could be a ban put in place for all university networks and devices. Officials said the security risks go beyond...
‘Uncontrolled brush fire’ in Lake City appears to be contained, Columbia County authorities say
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: The Columbia County Fire Rescue tells the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appears to be contained at this time. No further evacuations have been done. There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through Friday, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if possible.
WCJB
Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
