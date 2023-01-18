ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

WCJB

Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Mayor Ward reverses course, Gainesville Commission pay raise moving forward

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite public outcry and a repeal motion, most Gainesville city commissioners and the mayor want to nearly double their salary. At Thursday’s city meeting, the commission voted to continue to move forward with an ordinance voted on in December to set a pay scale similar to that of county commissioners. This comes after newly elected commissioner Ed Book motioned to repeal the ordinance. It was seconded by Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker but got no other “yes” votes from commissioners or the mayor.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County

MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One business is helping claustrophobic patients with MRIs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you deal with claustrophobia and need an MRI there’s an option to get in and out faster here in north central Florida. Gainesville High Field MRI offers shorter scan times compared to options like an open MRI, which is another popular choice for claustrophobic patients.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday. The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry. The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘Uncontrolled brush fire’ in Lake City appears to be contained, Columbia County authorities say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: The Columbia County Fire Rescue tells the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appears to be contained at this time. No further evacuations have been done. There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through Friday, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if possible.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

