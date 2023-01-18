ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Becker's presentation for an Economic Development Department highlights today's City Council meeting

By Reggie Connell, Managing Editor
theapopkavoice.com
 2 days ago
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Apopka City Council votes to form an Economic Development Department

It's been a long time in the making, but an economic development department (EDD) is moving forward in Apopka. By a vote of 3-2, the Apopka City Council approved the formation of an EDD. Commissioner Kyle Becker, who made the presentation for the formation of the department, along with Commissioners Nick Nesta and Diane Velazquez voted in favor, while Mayor Bryan Nelson and Commissioner Alexander H. Smith, voted against.
villages-news.com

Sumter County officials revisit controversial contract tied to The Villages Developer

Sumter County commissioners Monday revisited a controversial decision a month ago to award an information technology (IT) contract to a Villages-related firm. The Villages Technology Services Group (TSG) was awarded the three-year contract with a possible three-year extension even though the firm did not respond to a request for qualifications last spring. Mission Critical Partners (MSP), the only firm that responded, was bypassed.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices

On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

CareerSource Central Florida hosting Community Resource Job Market

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is hosting a Community Resource and Job Market for Orange County residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person event will be on Wednesday, January 18th, from 4 pm – 7 pm at Church In The Son, 448 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays

SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — New Farmer’s Market and lots to do at the Library

Here is something fresh to look forward to. The new Southport Farmer’s Market, presented by Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, will open on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at 2001 E. Southport Road. This Farmer’s Market places emphasis on the offerings of regional growers with a focus on produce that is sustainable. The Farmer’s Market is also an opportunity to explore resources pertaining to alternative food supply chain opportunities.
POINCIANA, FL
hernandosun.com

Osceola County seeks legislation to repeal Disney World special district law

Walt Disney World will lose its self-governing power if legislation backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is passed. Currently, the Disney World Resort, 39.6 square miles, is located within the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) in Osceola and Orange counties. The RCID was created in 1967, under HB 486, the Reedy Creek Improvement Act. The Act gave governmental authority to the RCID; the same authority and responsibilities, including taxing authority, as a county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
wdwinfo.com

Reedy Creek Improvement District Makes Intriguing Changes to 2032 Plans

Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), the governing entity that oversees Walt Disney World and some areas surrounding it, had a meeting last week where they discussed changes to their long-term use of land. Eryka Washington Perry, a spokesperson for RCID, said, “There were minor administrative amendments made to be in...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

SMA Healthcare announces two promotions

SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets

Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff isn’t qualified to run public office

If the current sheriff is so community oriented ask him why he lost all his access to Withlacoochee Technical College as well as the range at the landfill and now has to pay for range time to qualify his deputies. He is unqualified to perform his duties as a sheriff.
INVERNESS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. DeSantis speaks in Volusia County about goals for special session

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Daytona Beach Shores. DeSantis spoke about his transportation goals for tolls, $100 million for beach erosion that was damaged in the recent hurricanes and tax relief. Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis will have the full...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

