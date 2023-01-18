Becker's presentation for an Economic Development Department highlights today's City Council meeting

Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
In a dramatic 3-2 vote, the City Council moves Apopka into a new era of economic development
It took over six years, four election cycles, a couple of presentations, and a late-night City Council meeting, but Apopka finally took the first step in creating an economic development department. But even as the votes were counted, the result was held in limbo for what seemed like an eternity.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Apopka City Council votes to form an Economic Development Department
It's been a long time in the making, but an economic development department (EDD) is moving forward in Apopka. By a vote of 3-2, the Apopka City Council approved the formation of an EDD. Commissioner Kyle Becker, who made the presentation for the formation of the department, along with Commissioners Nick Nesta and Diane Velazquez voted in favor, while Mayor Bryan Nelson and Commissioner Alexander H. Smith, voted against.
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials revisit controversial contract tied to The Villages Developer
Sumter County commissioners Monday revisited a controversial decision a month ago to award an information technology (IT) contract to a Villages-related firm. The Villages Technology Services Group (TSG) was awarded the three-year contract with a possible three-year extension even though the firm did not respond to a request for qualifications last spring. Mission Critical Partners (MSP), the only firm that responded, was bypassed.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices
On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
mynews13.com
Apopka seeks to build all-inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex
APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is working to build an all-inclusive playground. City leaders are asking for public input amid the grant application process. Residents can reach out the Parks and Recreation Department. Stephen Hibbard, whose 11-year-old daughter Addison was born with a rare neurological disorder, said...
theapopkavoice.com
CareerSource Central Florida hosting Community Resource Job Market
CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is hosting a Community Resource and Job Market for Orange County residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person event will be on Wednesday, January 18th, from 4 pm – 7 pm at Church In The Son, 448 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804.
Bay News 9
Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays
SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
WESH
City officials considering changes to rules for downtown Orlando nightclubs, businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is proposing big changes for nightlife downtown, including no new nightclubs for six months and permits with lots of security requirements for bars after midnight. The city told us all of the police officers that now fill downtown at night have reduced...
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — New Farmer’s Market and lots to do at the Library
Here is something fresh to look forward to. The new Southport Farmer’s Market, presented by Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, will open on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at 2001 E. Southport Road. This Farmer’s Market places emphasis on the offerings of regional growers with a focus on produce that is sustainable. The Farmer’s Market is also an opportunity to explore resources pertaining to alternative food supply chain opportunities.
hernandosun.com
Osceola County seeks legislation to repeal Disney World special district law
Walt Disney World will lose its self-governing power if legislation backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is passed. Currently, the Disney World Resort, 39.6 square miles, is located within the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) in Osceola and Orange counties. The RCID was created in 1967, under HB 486, the Reedy Creek Improvement Act. The Act gave governmental authority to the RCID; the same authority and responsibilities, including taxing authority, as a county government.
wdwinfo.com
Reedy Creek Improvement District Makes Intriguing Changes to 2032 Plans
Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), the governing entity that oversees Walt Disney World and some areas surrounding it, had a meeting last week where they discussed changes to their long-term use of land. Eryka Washington Perry, a spokesperson for RCID, said, “There were minor administrative amendments made to be in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
SMA Healthcare announces two promotions
SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff isn’t qualified to run public office
If the current sheriff is so community oriented ask him why he lost all his access to Withlacoochee Technical College as well as the range at the landfill and now has to pay for range time to qualify his deputies. He is unqualified to perform his duties as a sheriff.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
2 Osceola County schools exceeding standards for maximum classroom sizes
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This year, two schools in Osceola County are not in compliance with state standards that set maximum class sizes. In 2002, voters approved the class size amendment, and it went into effect in 2010. It limits how many students can be in core classes like math, English, and science.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Gov. DeSantis speaks in Volusia County about goals for special session
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Daytona Beach Shores. DeSantis spoke about his transportation goals for tolls, $100 million for beach erosion that was damaged in the recent hurricanes and tax relief. Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis will have the full...
