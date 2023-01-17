ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lynn Ban and her husband Jett Kain built a Bling Empire together, literally

Jett Kain stars in brand new Netflix spin-off show, Bling Empire: New York in 2023. He makes his Netflix show debut during episode 3 alongside his wife and Blake Abbie. Bling Empire: New York follows Dorothy Wang as she moves to The Big Apple from LA. Viewers are introduced to a fresh new group of extremely affluent cast members including Stephen Hung.
NEW YORK STATE
Who is Todrick Hall? American Idol star will talk drama in Real Friends of WeHo

Todrick Hall is confirmed to appear on MTV’s brand new premiere TV series titled, The Real Friends of WeHo. While the new show is hours away from its release, let’s meet more about the cast of its first season. Most interestingly, Todrick Hall who saw fame on American Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Real Friends of WeHo – Meet the cast from Todrick Hall to Jaymes Vaughan

MTV is back with the new reality TV show, The Real Friends of WeHo. The new series has very familiar faces, from TV personalities to entrepreneurs, who will have cameras following them on their daily adventures. Let’s find out who are the cast of Real Friends of WeHo and their Instagram movements.
Dorothy Wang fans compliment her weight loss on Instagram

Dorothy Wang is back on our screens in Bling Empire: New York and fans have been rushing to her Instagram comments to compliment her weight loss and hair transformation. The star regularly keeps her 1 million followers updated with her life, and over the Thanksgiving period, the star posted a range of snaps showcasing her new look which included a new dark brown hair color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

