Orange, TX

KPLC TV

Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Gang Member Arrested

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery. Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Sheriff Receives Capital Flag

Friday the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had the honor of being presented with a certificate from the State of Texas House of Representatives and a state flag that was flown over the state capital on Veterans Day, in honor of our service to the community. Orange City Councilmen David...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Construction At Blue Bird

Contractors began an improvement project this week at Blue Bird Fish Camp. And while the parking lot and boat ramp will be closed, the restaurant remains open. In May of last year the Sabine River Authority and Orange County came to an agreement on improvements to park and ramp, which is owned by the county.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

