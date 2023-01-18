Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of stealing truck at gunpoint
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police released pictures of a suspect accused of armed robbery and a missing truck the suspect is accused of stealing. It happened on January 12, 2023, in the Pappu's Convenience Store parking lot. Police believe the suspect stole a victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint.
KPLC TV
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Man, woman busted with guns, coke, crack during traffic stop in south Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and woman are behind bars after police found guns and drugs in their car during an afternoon traffic stop in a south Beaumont neighborhood. Keith Allen Fowler Jr., 30 and Ty’Keyah Alliyanna Coleman, 23, both of Beaumont, were arrested Wednesday by Beaumont Police officers, according to a news release from police.
Beaumont Police searching for 2 women wanted for stealing from beauty supply store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, two woman entered the Hair World Beauty Supply store, located at 3210 Avenue A in Beaumont. The two women were shopping for about 20...
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
KPLC TV
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
kogt.com
Gang Member Arrested
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
Brutal attack leaves Beaumont mother paralyzed, she needs a car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery. Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
fox4beaumont.com
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
12newsnow.com
Newton County neighborhood without mail service after alleged altercation with resident, USPS driver
Rodriguez says her neighbor confronted the USPS driver for speeding while kids were playing on the road. She allegedly threw his mail on the ground and took off.
KFDM-TV
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Beaumont Tuesday, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive. The call regarding the shooting came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that one person was taken to...
KFDM-TV
Newton Police Chief returns to work for first day back following shooting
Newton — Newton Police Chief Will Jackson returned to work Wednesday, the first day back since he was shot while assisting on a forced eviction Saturday in the Call community in western Newton County. A bullet struck Chief Jackson in the back of his ballistic vest, leaving a nasty...
12newsnow.com
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
kogt.com
Sheriff Receives Capital Flag
Friday the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had the honor of being presented with a certificate from the State of Texas House of Representatives and a state flag that was flown over the state capital on Veterans Day, in honor of our service to the community. Orange City Councilmen David...
kogt.com
Construction At Blue Bird
Contractors began an improvement project this week at Blue Bird Fish Camp. And while the parking lot and boat ramp will be closed, the restaurant remains open. In May of last year the Sabine River Authority and Orange County came to an agreement on improvements to park and ramp, which is owned by the county.
