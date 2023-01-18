ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Pinehurst issues Boil Water Notice

Pinehurst — City of Pinehurst - Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Pinehurst public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
PINEHURST, TX
KLTV

2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August

The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland City Council calls for termination of city secretary

After less than six months on the job, Cleveland City Secretary Teralyn May was terminated at Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting. In a surprise move, Council unanimously voted to have May removed from her duties and to begin the process of finding another city secretary. May’s termination came...
CLEVELAND, TX
Grist

Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan

It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Majestic News

Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested

A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Houston

5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023

According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues

HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
HOUSTON, TX

