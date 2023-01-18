Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Pinehurst issues Boil Water Notice
Pinehurst — City of Pinehurst - Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Pinehurst public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
12newsnow.com
Water Outage | Why some Pinehurst residents may experience little to no water pressure
The problem is being addressed, but it is unknown when water will be restored. This will be followed by a boil water notice.
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhoods around the Houston area take action after trash pick up problems
HOUSTON – It’s a mess Texas Pride Disposal may not be able to clean up fast enough. Some Houston-area Home Owners’ Associations and even MUD districts have started to cut their contracts with the trash company over inconsistent service. On Wednesday, MUD #495 notified Katy homeowners that...
TxDOT wants your input on upgrades to I-45 in Montgomery County
The state is looking to upgrade the 24-mile stretch of roadway between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 South in Conroe, but it wants to hear from you first.
KLTV
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
Remains found in woods near where police narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland City Council calls for termination of city secretary
After less than six months on the job, Cleveland City Secretary Teralyn May was terminated at Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting. In a surprise move, Council unanimously voted to have May removed from her duties and to begin the process of finding another city secretary. May’s termination came...
cw39.com
Fatal auto-ped accident to cause traffic delays in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 6 in Sugar Land will bring traffic delays in the area on Thursday morning. Police report that a person was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Sugar Land PD investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 6
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 6 Thursday morning. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 6 a.m. heading east near Settlers Way. Multiple lanes remain blocked as of 7 a.m., slowing traffic in the area. It appears only...
Grist
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
Click2Houston.com
New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues
HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
Comments / 0