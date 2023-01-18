Read full article on original website
Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
Davos 2023: Finland's Marin vows years of Ukraine support
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Finland is prepared to support Ukraine in its war with Russia for as long as necessary, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday while speaking at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.
Davos 2023: Ukraine courts cash for post-war rebuild now, not later
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - As Ukraine attempts to secure more modern arms from its allies, it has stepped up a parallel effort to lock in financial support from business leaders in Davos to help rebuild the country.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
U.S. corporate greed has gone too far, says Norway fund manager who voted against Apple CEO’s pay
‘We think in particular in the U.S. the corporate greed has just gone too far.’. That’s the head of Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, speaking Wednesday in the ritzy Swiss ski community of Davos about how extravagant executive pay packages have gone too far. In his comments...
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, minister says
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally.
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
U.S. expected to hit debt limit this week. What happens next?
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the country is on track to reach the debt limit, or the cap on how much money the federal government can borrow. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the potential debt crisis and how Congress might respond.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth
(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Fashion retailer Shein in talks to raise funds at lower valuation of $64 billion - FT
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese fashion retailer Shein is in talks to raise up to $3 billion at a reduced valuation of $64 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Former Indian Central Bank Governor Says a Soft Landing Will Be ‘Very Hard' for the Fed
After a string of promising data releases indicated softening inflation, markets believe that the central bank is ready to ease its foot off the brakes. Market pricing now indicates a hike of just 25 basis points at the Fed's February meeting. "They need to bring down inflation, however as soon...
Just One G-7 Leader Will Join the Davos Elite This Year as Regular People Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
Little room for gloom at Dublin's Davos for aircraft financiers
DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - While the prospect of global recession casts a long shadow over the snowy peaks of Davos this week, the mood was mostly sunnier at another gathering of executives - the owners of most of the world's planes - 1,700 kilometres away in Dublin.
UK Labour Leader Starmer Slams PM's Davos No-Show, Touts New ‘Inverse OPEC' Alliance
On a CNBC panel in Davos, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he had been meeting with business leaders and policymakers to promote the idea of a Clean Power Alliance, should Labour win the next general election in 2024. "I think our prime minister should have showed up — I...
