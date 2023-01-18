ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco estimates $46M in damages from California storms

SAN FRANCISCO - The winter rainstorms have caused massive damage throughout the state of California, with costly repairs soaring by the day. In San Francisco, the Office of Emergency Services estimates that the costs so far total $46 million, though that number is likely to change. The office's initial estimates...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home

The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain ‘hits us in the bottom line’

If you’ve noticed local oysters missing from Bay Area restaurant menus recently, you can blame the rain. While the parade of storms over the past few weeks has been a boon to the area’s water supply, it’s been less than beneficial for Tomales Bay oyster farms. That’s because during periods of significant rainfall, oyster farms have to stop harvesting, as required by the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled

In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Marin Food Bank

The San Francisco Marin Food Bank said if they get 2,500 new volunteers before Jan. 22 they will receive a donation of $25,000 from the Alice Lam Memorial Foundation. KTVU talked with manger Keely Hopkins about the effort to get new volunteers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

