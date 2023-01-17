High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, Springville, Weber eke out region wins

viperagp - stock.adobe.com

The Weber Warriors provided further proof that anyone can beat anyone on any given night in Region 1, as they upset a 10-win Layton squad 70-67 Tuesday night on the road.

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Weber bounced back in a big way, scoring 30 of its 70 points in the third quarter alone. The impressive surge saw the Warriors lead by as much as nine points, but Layton fought back to tie the game late.

With the score knotted at 67, Weber’s Hunter Schenck was fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.7 seconds remaining in the game. Schenck sunk all three of his free throws to give the Warriors their fifth victory of the season.

“I’m proud of the resiliency our guys showed tonight. They had a next play mentality tonight and just kept fighting,” said Weber coach Landon Cosby.

Traveling on the road to face Skyridge, it appeared that the 10-win Lone Peak Knights were losing their grip on the game as by the time the final period was starting. After being outscored 18-10 in the third quarter and trailing by six points, the Knights delivered their best basketball of the evening in the game’s final minutes.

Lone Peak outscored the Falcons 27-17 in the fourth to secure a 63-59 win. Luke Fotheringham stuffed the stat sheet for the Knights, scoring a team-high 13 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

Lone Peak received its fair share of strong individual play on the defensive end, racking up nine steals and nine blocks. The Knights improved to 11-4 on the season and have now kick-started their Region 4 campaign with a 2-0 start.

Already with 10 wins on the season, Springville capitalized on an opportunity to solidify itself as the team to beat in Region 9 with a 50-47 win over Salem Hills Tuesday night.

It was a defensive battle, as the Red Devils maintained a lead for most of the game, but Salem Hills fought back to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. But it was short-lived, as Springville retook the lead and locked it down on the defensive end of the floor to close the game out.

The Red Devils were led by a trio of double-digit scorers, as Mason Hansen (15 points), Nate Visentin (12 points) and Jamyn Sondrup (12 points) helped provide the offensive spark for Springville’s eleventh win of the season.

But Springville coach Justin Snell said it was the game’s unsung defensive heroes that ultimately gave the Red Devils the win.

“I was really happy with our guys on the defensive end. Executing a game plan and trusting each other. Both Hiatt Hullinger and Carter Ozuna came in off the bench to give us some great minutes. Hullinger pressured the ball all night and Ozuna came in with great energy and big rebounds to seal the game,” Snell said.

It was a matchup between two of 2A’s top teams Tuesday night, as Kanab welcomed Region 19 foe South Sevier to its gym. The game was neck and neck through the first two periods of play, with Kanab leading by only one point at the halftime break.

But the Cowboys found their groove in the second half, outscoring the Rams 32-21 in the second half to secure a 61-49 win. Kanab held South Sevier to just six points in the third quarter.

The Cowboys were led by senior Kason Janes, who scored a game-high 21 points. Sophomore guard Kale Glover also pitched in 16 points (four made threes) for Kanab, which improved to 11-3 on the season.

“Very happy with how the team played tonight. Big rebound for us after last week’s loss. Loved how we competed and executed when it counted,” said Kanab coach Jerron Glazier.