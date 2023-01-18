ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December.  Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise.  •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23

The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal lawmakers honor Keenan Anderson's memory at the state capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Keenan Anderson’s family traveled to the California State Capitol to seek justice and honor the memory of the beloved 31-year-old father and teacher. His family was invited to Sacramento by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, who adjourned the floor session in Anderson’s memory. Christopher Anderson, Keenan’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capradio.org

Q&A: Outgoing leader of Sacramento Housing Alliance says regional approach needed to tackle affordable housing crisis

Kendra Lewis, one of the Sacramento area’s most prominent advocates for affordable housing, is on the move. Lewis served the past two years as executive director of the nonprofit Sacramento Housing Alliance, which advocates for safe, stable and accessible affordable housing in the region. She recently accepted a position at the Sierra Health Foundation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Lunar New Year celebrations in Sacramento | List

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, the new moon will mark Lunar New Year and families will be ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. This year, Lunar New Year, also largely celebrated in many East and some Southeast Asian countries are being recognized in a special way across California. For the first time in the state's history, Lunar New Year is an official state holiday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Power restored to San Joaquin County residents

RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
highlandernews.org

California’s unhoused population should not be left to die in the ongoing winter storms

The first two weeks of the new year have brought strong winter rain storms to California. The bomb cyclone, that caused mass destruction across the state during the first week of January, has only been followed by more storms and record breaking rain. These large periods of rain are a positive sign for California’s drought problem that is currently the worst in recorded history, but a lack of updated infrastructure and improper planning has left two unhoused people in Sacramento dead. The storms have affected most in California, whether it has been from flooding, power outages or overall inaccessibility. However, the unhoused have and continue to be at the forefront of those affected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

5 dead in Sacramento County since start of severe storms

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least 17 people have been lost to the recent severe flooding and damage brought on by atmospheric rivers across California, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Five of those deaths happened in Sacramento County. A Sacramento County spokesperson said three people were found dead after...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento neighborhoods shaken by series of coyote sightings

SACRAMENTO — Some people in Sacramento's Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been shaken by a series of coyote sightings."We just wanted it to be gone," said Jennifer Gibson, who lives in Sacramento. Animal Control Chief Jace Huggins said they have received a number of reports, "generally a lot of the calls we get are because people are startled to see a coyote."But, he says coyotes are extremely adaptable to living in the city. One was even seen roaming the state capitol grounds in Downtown Sacramento.Now, animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the unwanted...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage for flood victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U-Haul for Metro Sacramento said they are now joining the effort to provide disaster relief after the recent flooding from back to back storms. "I'm a part of the community. I, myself, had damage to my home, a lot of my neighbors did," said Melissa Easley, U-Haul Metro Sacramento president.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy