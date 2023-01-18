The first two weeks of the new year have brought strong winter rain storms to California. The bomb cyclone, that caused mass destruction across the state during the first week of January, has only been followed by more storms and record breaking rain. These large periods of rain are a positive sign for California’s drought problem that is currently the worst in recorded history, but a lack of updated infrastructure and improper planning has left two unhoused people in Sacramento dead. The storms have affected most in California, whether it has been from flooding, power outages or overall inaccessibility. However, the unhoused have and continue to be at the forefront of those affected.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO