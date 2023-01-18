Read full article on original website
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?
(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December. Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise. •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23
The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
San Joaquin County residents voice opposition to Delta Tunnel project
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — When it comes to managing the boom and bust cycle of California's water supply, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Department of Water Resources (DWR) have promoted a $16 billion project that would pump water from the delta down south. Opponents to the plan have called...
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal lawmakers honor Keenan Anderson's memory at the state capitol
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Keenan Anderson’s family traveled to the California State Capitol to seek justice and honor the memory of the beloved 31-year-old father and teacher. His family was invited to Sacramento by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, who adjourned the floor session in Anderson’s memory. Christopher Anderson, Keenan’s...
capradio.org
Q&A: Outgoing leader of Sacramento Housing Alliance says regional approach needed to tackle affordable housing crisis
Kendra Lewis, one of the Sacramento area’s most prominent advocates for affordable housing, is on the move. Lewis served the past two years as executive director of the nonprofit Sacramento Housing Alliance, which advocates for safe, stable and accessible affordable housing in the region. She recently accepted a position at the Sierra Health Foundation.
Lunar New Year celebrations in Sacramento | List
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, the new moon will mark Lunar New Year and families will be ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. This year, Lunar New Year, also largely celebrated in many East and some Southeast Asian countries are being recognized in a special way across California. For the first time in the state's history, Lunar New Year is an official state holiday.
Power restored to San Joaquin County residents
RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
highlandernews.org
California’s unhoused population should not be left to die in the ongoing winter storms
The first two weeks of the new year have brought strong winter rain storms to California. The bomb cyclone, that caused mass destruction across the state during the first week of January, has only been followed by more storms and record breaking rain. These large periods of rain are a positive sign for California’s drought problem that is currently the worst in recorded history, but a lack of updated infrastructure and improper planning has left two unhoused people in Sacramento dead. The storms have affected most in California, whether it has been from flooding, power outages or overall inaccessibility. However, the unhoused have and continue to be at the forefront of those affected.
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
5 dead in Sacramento County since start of severe storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least 17 people have been lost to the recent severe flooding and damage brought on by atmospheric rivers across California, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Five of those deaths happened in Sacramento County. A Sacramento County spokesperson said three people were found dead after...
Sacramento neighborhoods shaken by series of coyote sightings
SACRAMENTO — Some people in Sacramento's Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been shaken by a series of coyote sightings."We just wanted it to be gone," said Jennifer Gibson, who lives in Sacramento. Animal Control Chief Jace Huggins said they have received a number of reports, "generally a lot of the calls we get are because people are startled to see a coyote."But, he says coyotes are extremely adaptable to living in the city. One was even seen roaming the state capitol grounds in Downtown Sacramento.Now, animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the unwanted...
Huntington Beach Continues Fight With Sacramento Over Housing Mandates
Surf City leaders are looking at implementing a new housing plan as the council majority gears up to fight Sacramento over housing mandates. While the city has yet to pitch the plan to the state, there isn’t another one like it in California according to city staff, with the city zoning for 7,000 units less than the plan the state provisionally approved last year.
Placer, El Dorado counties file lawsuit against PG&E alleging utility caused the Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E is being sued by Placer and El Dorado counties along with three other entities for damages resulting from the 2022 Mosquito Fire, Placer County said Thursday. The lawsuit alleges PG&E's equipment was the "cause and origin" of the Mosquito Fire. The fire caused "significant...
abc10.com
California Storm Aftermath: Decades-old trees fall down in Sacramento's Land Park
Crews are cleaning up decades-old, fallen trees in Sacramento's Land Park area. Another system will drop in from the north Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage for flood victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U-Haul for Metro Sacramento said they are now joining the effort to provide disaster relief after the recent flooding from back to back storms. "I'm a part of the community. I, myself, had damage to my home, a lot of my neighbors did," said Melissa Easley, U-Haul Metro Sacramento president.
capradio.org
Sacramento students of color and parents react to volatility caused by the climate crisis
On the night of Jan. 8, the winds howled and rain whipped around the trunks of Sacramento’s iconic trees. Kim McDaniel and her daughters were prepping for the first day of school in the new year when they received Sacramento City Unified School District’s message that its campuses would close.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville & Auburn ‘Red Sand’ events to raise awareness and impacts of human trafficking
Roseville, Calif. – Families and organizations throughout Placer County are invited to join the Placer County Children’s System of Care, Probation Department, law enforcement and other partners in raising awareness of human trafficking through the “Red Sand Project.”. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and as part...
