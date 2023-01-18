Jim Schwartz lands new defensive coordinator job

Jim Schwartz is back as a defensive coordinator.

The Cleveland Browns chose to hire Schwartz as their new DC.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Schwartz beat out Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson and Brian Flores for the job.

Schwartz, 56, is best known for his five-season tenure as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013. He went 29-51 as their head coach.

Prior to his head coach stint, Schwartz was the defensive coordinator of the Titans. He also has served as the DC for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

Schwartz stepped down as the Eagles’ DC after the 2020 season. He spent the last two seasons with the Titans as a senior defensive assistant.

