2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

