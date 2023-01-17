The District of Columbia City Council voted to force through revisions of the district's criminal code that will soften penalties on violent crimes, overriding a veto from the mayor's office. Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the Revised Criminal Code Act this month after the council voted unanimously to adopt it in November, reports Fox News. Ward Two Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who voted to overturn the veto, argued Tuesday that "allowing the veto to stand would be a significant step back in our work to modernize the criminal code, negating years of work, compromise and engagement by the council." The overhaul of the criminal code includes reduced maximum sentences, the elimination of nearly all mandatory minimum sentences, and expanded rights to jury trials by those accused of misdemeanors. Criminal justice reform advocates say the bill is necessary to modernize the law, which was written in 1901, and ensures that punishments are proportionate to the crimes committed.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO