Gering, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Fort Laramie Man Succumbed to Injuries in UTV Rollover

FORT LARAMIE — An 84-year-old Fort Laramie man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a UTV crash Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On January 18 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road.
FORT LARAMIE, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Panhandle Humane Society Valentine’s fundraiser

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Panhandle Humane Society will be selling 20 Valentine’s Day cards for $5 (each pack) with all of the funds going to benefit the care of PHS shelter pets. Each card will showcase past and present animals at the Humane Society. This fundraiser will last until...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

United Way receives $13,000 Grant

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - United Way of Western Nebraska receives a generous grant by Neva Mae Robinson Foundation. This grant is in the amount of $13,000 as United Way continues to “fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community.”. United Way applied for...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Several Western Nebraska cities declare snow emergencies

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, and Alliance declare a snow emergency on January 17th until further notice expect for the City of Alliance which will be in effect until Wednesday, January 18th at 5:00pm. Residents who live in snow routes are asked to move all...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way

Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

A local man is arrested on drug related charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - 19-year-old Aaron Wilders girlfriend told police that Wilder assaulted her and hit her car with his own car. This led to police searching for Wilder after speaking with the victim. Court documents stated that Wilder was tracked down in his vehicle where police found several pills,...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

