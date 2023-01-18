ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
Reuters

Davos 2023: Finland's Marin vows years of Ukraine support

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Finland is prepared to support Ukraine in its war with Russia for as long as necessary, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday while speaking at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Elon Musk Throws Shade on the Most Powerful Club in the World

The World Economic Forum in Davos is back to normal. The annual meeting of the world's political and economic elites opened on January 16 in the ski resort of Davos in Switzerland. After nearly a year of war in Ukraine and in the face of the climate emergency, this year's...
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy