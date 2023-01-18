ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
Aussie Open Day 4 by the numbers: Siegemund's comeback, Pliskova's streak and more

The third round of the 2023 Australian Open is set. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the tournament. 3:12 - The length of the longest match of the tournament so far, won 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund over No.27 seed Irina-Camelia Begu. It is also the second-longest tour-level match of the season so far, behind only Martina Trevisan's 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 upset of Maria Sakkari in the United Cup semifinals.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a...
McDonald Upsets Hobbled Nadal At Australian Open

Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open

Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
Lionel Messi's new club in 2023? Latest transfer news involving Inter Miami, Al Hilal, Barcelona and PSG

Lionel Messi's contract situation has been a major talking point through the 2022/23 season, as his status at PSG will be up in the air come the summer. Messi's PSG contract was originally reported as a three-year contract, but in actuality it's a two-year deal with an option for a third year. So while Messi can trigger a third year of his contract at PSG, it seems more likely that he'll sign a new deal for 2023 and beyond, either at PSG or somewhere else.
Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand

Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.

