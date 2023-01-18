Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Hobbled Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open this year in the midst of one of the leanest periods of form in his career, charged with racing against the clock to find confidence and feel against rivals determined to seize a rare opportunity against a vulnerable champion. Despite his best efforts...
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss
The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second round upset.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed
Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
Aussie Open Day 4 by the numbers: Siegemund's comeback, Pliskova's streak and more
The third round of the 2023 Australian Open is set. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the tournament. 3:12 - The length of the longest match of the tournament so far, won 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund over No.27 seed Irina-Camelia Begu. It is also the second-longest tour-level match of the season so far, behind only Martina Trevisan's 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 upset of Maria Sakkari in the United Cup semifinals.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a...
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
McDonald Upsets Hobbled Nadal At Australian Open
Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open
Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
