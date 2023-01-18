Lionel Messi's contract situation has been a major talking point through the 2022/23 season, as his status at PSG will be up in the air come the summer. Messi's PSG contract was originally reported as a three-year contract, but in actuality it's a two-year deal with an option for a third year. So while Messi can trigger a third year of his contract at PSG, it seems more likely that he'll sign a new deal for 2023 and beyond, either at PSG or somewhere else.

23 HOURS AGO