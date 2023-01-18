Read full article on original website
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock next week. After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks rank second in total draft capital
The Seahawks are set up for success in 2023 as well as any team in the NFL. Not only did they manage to sneak into the playoffs this year, but they also have the second-most total draft capital in the league thanks to the Russell Wilson trade and his subsequent implosion in Denver.
LeBron James scoring tracker: The race to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA points record
LeBron James should pass former Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in early February.
California bill calls for revenue sharing in college sports
PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — A California lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses. The College Athlete Protection...
Bucks and Serge Ibaka mutually agree to find trade partner
Serge Ibaka has likely played his last game for the Milwaukee Bucks. He and the team reportedly agreed to find a trade partner for the 14-year veteran, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka hasn't played since Jan. 1 for what the team called "personal reasons" and Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said last week he didn't expect Ibaka to rejoin the team after Milwaukee's four-game road trip earlier this month.
Sizzy Lawton signs with Tennessee
Sizzy Lawton signed with Tennessee as a graduate transfer. The Lady Vols announced Lawton’s signing Friday. She played at Penn from 2019-22, appearing in 47 games and starting 37 contests. Lawton recorded 10 goals, 12 assists and 32 points for the Quakers. Half of Lawton’s goals were game-winners in...
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, top-rate promos
North Carolina was close to expanding its sports betting landscape into the online world in 2022, so what went wrong? The North Carolina House voted down a bill in June 2022 that would have legalized North Carolina mobile sports betting because of an amendment that would have banned wagering on college sports. College sports is a major market in the Tar Heel State, and prohibiting betting on it could have done the state a disservice. Expansion of North Carolina sports betting is still a possibility, it just isn't clear when that will be just yet.
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, Fla promos
Florida sports betting has been on pause for a little over a year, but there appears to be a chance it will relaunch. Legal Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later, saying it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. In-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing run by the Seminole have continued operating while Florida sports books remain halted due to the ongoing legal battle. But arguments from both sides could be heard in 2023, meaning Florida sports betting could return.
OPINION: The Pimps of Fall - The NCAA
News flash: Pimps are prevalent in all strata of society. It’s only those individuals who earn money from the selling of sex without actually providing the service who wear the ugly moniker.
California bill calls for colleges to pay some athletes $25,000 a year
California lawmaker introduces a bill that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually.
