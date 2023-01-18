North Carolina was close to expanding its sports betting landscape into the online world in 2022, so what went wrong? The North Carolina House voted down a bill in June 2022 that would have legalized North Carolina mobile sports betting because of an amendment that would have banned wagering on college sports. College sports is a major market in the Tar Heel State, and prohibiting betting on it could have done the state a disservice. Expansion of North Carolina sports betting is still a possibility, it just isn't clear when that will be just yet.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO